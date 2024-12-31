“It Was a Throwback Training Camp”: Tyronn Lue Credits James Harden for Stepping Up in Kawhi Leonard’s Absence

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, serious concerns surrounded the Clippers. Paul George signing with the Sixers and Kawhi Leonard’s unavailability due to injury left a glaring hole in the team’s roster. However, former MVP James Harden has turned back the hands of time when the team needed him most. Clippers head coach, Tyronn Lue, highlighted the moment when Harden stepped up for the team during training camp when talking to Draymond Green.

Advertisement

During his discussion with the Warriors star, Lue praised Harden’s efforts this season. Despite the heavy burden that comes with carrying the offensive load, Harden didn’t back down from the challenge. Lue said,

“It started in training camp. It was a throwback training camp. Press up on the line in 6 or 10. But I give him credit, he did it every single day whether he liked it or not. That’s what kind of got us to this point. Taking this young team and just put them on his shoulders. Showing them how to work, showing them how to do things the right way. He’s been great for us.”

Harden has seemingly transformed his level of play to the style that he patented during his time with the Rockets. However, Lue contends that the 10-time All-Star was always capable of playing this way. However, last season, Harden didn’t want to step out of line and tried to fit alongside George and Leonard.

Harden’s shift in tone was much needed for the Clippers locker room. Despite having proven himself already in his 15-year NBA career, Harden worked tirelessly during training camp. His leadership trickled down to every other player on the roster and further established the culture the team currently abides by.

James Harden and the Clippers have surprised the NBA

The Clippers made essential additions to their roster to fill out their defense in the offseason. The addition of Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn has been pivotal in the team’s dominant perimeter defense. The Clippers currently hold the fourth-ranked defense in the league behind the Thunder, Rockets, and Magic. Even Harden has bought into the defensive end of the court.

He’s rewrote the script of his career and the Clippers have benefitted drastically as a product. Entering the 2024-25 season, ESPN predicted that the Clippers would win an estimated 36.3 games and finish as the 12th seed. 32 games into the season and the Clippers hold a 19-13 record and are the fifth seed. This is primarily on the back of James Harden as Kawhi has yet to play a game this year.

The Clippers still have another gear they can get into as Leonard is ramping up for his imminent return to play. LA has quietly positioned itself to be a dark horse contender to do some damage in the Western Conference come April.