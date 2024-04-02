Warriors Issue Jonathan Kuminga’s Injury Report vs Mavericks After Missing 3 Games in a Row

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Dallas Mavericks at home on Tuesday. The Warriors are just coming off a dominant road win against the Spurs and will return to Chase Center in an attempt to extend their four-game winning streak. However, Dubs forward Jonathan Kuminga has been diagnosed with Bilateral Knee Tendonitis, for which he has already missed three games, including the Warriors’ last game against the Spurs.

According to the Dubs’ recent injury report, Kuminga has been deemed to be ‘questionable’ for the upcoming matchup against the Mavs. The injury can’t be pinpointed to a specific in-game incident that might have caused the knee issue. The youngster first sat out against the Magic last Thursday, as head coach Steve Kerr talked about Kuminga’s late scratching after the game, “Tendinitis in his knee. Hopefully giving him the night and tomorrow off [will have him ready for Friday in Charlotte].”

It is definitely concerning that Kuminga hasn’t returned to the line-up since, as Kerr did expect the 21-year-old to suit up for Charlotte and their last game against the Spurs. Before getting injured, Kuminga was having quite the season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, while shooting 52.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Kuminga’s absence has had its upside, as Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been getting critical minutes, establishing himself as a key rotation player for the Warriors. Come playoff time, Jackson-Davis’s recent exposure could prove ‘fruitful’ as a big question mark looms over Kuminga’s health.

However, the Warriors would still need JK on Tuesday to get past the red hot Mavs. They are currently fending off a resurgent Houston Rockets to preserve their play-in spot before the season ends. Therefore, Dubs fans will hope Kuminga returns soon.

The Warriors can’t win at home

The Golden State Warriors have struggled a lot this season. Between Draymond Green’s suspensions, injuries to key players and Klay slowing down, many critics have already written off the Warriors, claiming that the dynasty is officially over.

That being said, the Warriors are having a rather odd season this time around. They are currently sitting at the 10th spot with a record of 40-34, just two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

But unlike their previous campaigns, the Warriors are having a hard time winning at home this time around. Just last season, the Warriors boasted a 33-8 record at home and an 11-30 record away. But this time around, they seem to be cursed at Chase Center, as they have only won 18 games this time around.