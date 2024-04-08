“Wasn’t Concerned About Coming Off The Bench”: Jonathan Kuminga Displays Nonchalance Regarding His Non-Starting Role

While Stephen Curry was sidelined for tonight’s clash against the Utah Jazz, fans of the Golden State Warriors were excited as Jonathan Kuminga made his return to the lineup after missing the last six games. Despite the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago, a group of fans thought that Kuminga deserved to be in the starting lineup. However, JK revealed being content with Steve Kerr’s decision to bring him off the bench.

Jonathan Kuminga didn’t seem to have a problem in leading the Warriors’ second unit tonight. For him, helping the Bay Area side in clinching a victory was a priority over the fact that he was demoted to the bench. Following the 118-110 win over the shorthanded Jazz, Kuminga listed down his priorities to reporters, per Anthony Slater.

“I wasn’t concerned about coming off the bench,” Kuminga said. “It’s like coach always says, it don’t matter. As long as you go in there and give it all you’ve got, you’ll be in there. “I was more concerned with just going in there and impacting a win,” Kuminga said.

Out of the total 71 games Kuminga has played this season, per Statmuse, he’s started in 44 contests. In the remaining 27 games, the 21-year-old has recorded 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per contest.

However, the athletic forward had a significantly better performance than his usual outings tonight. Per NBA.com, the 6ft 7” youngster recorded a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double on an extremely efficient 81.8% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 100% from the free-throw line.

Despite just having come back from injury, it is clear that Jonathan Kuminga had a stellar outing tonight. Given how consistently he has been playing at this level this season, perhaps fans can finally see this kind of performance as the norm, rather than just a purple patch for the star.

Jonathan Kuminga has been the next best option after Stephen Curry for the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga has had a spectacular season so far. Draymond Green’s unfortunate suspension from back in mid-December seemed to act as the catalyst for the young star to unlock this new level he has reached. And now, given that he has performed this well consistently, many are finding it safe to say that he is now the Dubs’ best offensive option after Stephen Curry.

His surge in production drew praise from all of his teammates. Curry, among many others, revealed being in awe of the youngster as he showered Kuminga with all the praise in the world while speaking to NBCS.

“Obviously, he’s so talented,” Curry said, per NBCS. “He can get to wherever he wants on the floor whenever he’s under control and sees the picture. His only challenge is to continue being aggressive, continue picking and choosing his spots… He’s taking on the challenge, and you can, he’s getting so much better. That’s all you ask for.”

After averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in January and February, per ESPN, the forward recorded 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in March before suffering a knee injury toward the end of the month. Hence, after the 26th March clash against the Miami Heat, the former G-League Ignite player missed the next six straight contests.

Despite playing without the talented youngster, the Warriors didn’t struggle. Barring a tough 2-point loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry and co. won on five occasions.

As the 2022 champions continue to fight to clinch a spot in the postseason, Jonathan Kuminga will have a huge role to play in these last four games of the season and potentially two play-in tournament games.