“I never get nervous during basketball, for real!”: LaMelo Ball reveals the mentality LaVar Ball taught the Hornets star, long before his NBA career

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball reveals why he never gets nervous during an NBA game

LaMelo Ball had a bit of a mixed game, during the Hornets’ recent matchup against the Celtics.

During the game, he had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, giving him a triple-double. But, while that’s good and all, the man also had 8 turnovers and shot just 5 of 15 from the field (33.3%), despite shooting 3 of 6 (50%) from beyond the arc.

Needless to say, the Ball brother missed a lot of shots during this game. However, the shots that he did make, came late in the 4th quarter.

The star point guard teamed up with his back-court mate Terry Rozier to hit key shot after key shot to put the game out of reach for the Celtics. And frankly, all the potential they showed as backcourt during this final quarter really has our mouth-watering at the prospect of what they could become in the future.

Coming back to the game and Melo though, it’s tough for many players to take the shots he did, after having such a torrid shooting night up to that point. And that alone makes it even more surprising that he took those shots at all, prompting reporters to ask him if he ever gets nervous. And let’s just say, his response is one that you’re going to want to hear.

Also Read: Joel Embiid receives huge praises from coach Doc Rivers after a mindboggling 50-point performance in 27 minutes

LaMelo Ball reveals what LaVar Ball taught to prevent him from being nervous in an NBA game

Most NBA fans know by now just how high-strung LaVar Ball can be, by now. However, if you are part of the few that may not be aware, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Needless to say, the man has a lot of confidence in his sons. But, it seems that the man doesn’t just base that on thin air. Au contraire, as Melo reveals, the Big Baller taught him a valuable life lesson ahead of his NBA career. Take a look below.

We won’t lie, even if most people know that concept in theory, it’s very difficult to knock all nervousness out the window.

It seems that it isn’t just basketball LaMelo Ball is special at.

Also Read: The 37-year old was the only saving grace in the Lakers’ embarrassing loss to the Pacers