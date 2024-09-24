Knicks Legend Sets the Record Straight: Gary Payton is the Greatest Trash Talker, Not Kevin Garnett

In addition to being one of the best forwards ever, Kevin Garnett built notoriety with his notorious trash talk. He’s often dubbed the best trash-talker ever in NBA history but for Stephon Marbury, Gary Payton sits atop the list of players who could mess with their opponent with their smack talk.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Roommates show, he explained why the Hall of Fame point guard was a more fearsome trash talker than Garnett. The former Knicks star claimed that Payton wasn’t only willing to talk smack but also get into an altercation if needed. He learned this firsthand when facing the former Lakers and Heat star. Marbury said,

“Kev talked trash, but Gary Payton talked like he make you wanna fight. Kev ain’t fighting, Kev ain’t gonna fight… GP just in your face talking, then he doing this head and all that. Then he playin’ defense, then he gettin’ low. Then he tell me look at my shoes, ‘They the gloves, you see that? I’m about to lock up’ and then he gets crossed.’”

Shaquille O’Neal is among those who can testify that Payton pushed their buttons enough to want to make them fight the guard.

Gary Payton got under Shaquille O’Neal’s skin

During an episode of NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad, the host asked O’Neal who was the better trash-talker between him and Payton. Without hesitation, the Hall of Fame center answered that his former teammate, who was also part of the interview, was better at talking smack.

O’Neal then revealed that Payton once took his trash-talking far enough for him to want to start a fight with the guard. However, his mother, Anna Payton, was in attendance and gave the Lakers icon a warning with her eyes, prompting him to abandon his plan. O’Neal said,

“Gary can talk about your mama, your grandmama, and he won’t apologize and he’ll keep bringing it up… I wanted to fight Gary one game but Mama Payton gave me this look.”

Payton was a defensive juggernaut, evidenced by his nine All-Defensive First-Team selections and his Defensive Player of the Year award win in 1996. If his ability to stifle opponents wasn’t enough, his trash-talking skills and willingness to fight made him even more fearsome.