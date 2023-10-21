“Jordan Poole Will Go TERMINATOR MODE”: Hours Before 7 Point Showing Against Raptors, 2022 Champion Gets Major Backing From Former Wizards’ All-Star

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 08: Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during game 4 of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 08, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAY 08 NBA Playoffs – Warriors at Lakers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305087917

Jordan Poole recently moved to Washington Wizards right after a serious spat with Warriors veteran Draymond Green. While Poole has captivated fans with his incredible 41-point game, in his pre-season matchup with the Knicks, the 2022 NBA champion has caught the attention of former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. Just seven hours before Poole dropped just 7 points against the Raptors, during a ‘Gil’s Arena’ episode, Agent Zero assured his faith in the new Wizards star.

The former Wizards All-Star has a high list of expectations from Poole, who would be treated like royalty by the city of Washington DC whenever he shows his best for the team.

Jordan Poole gets flowers from Gilbert Arenas for his upcoming season with the Washington Wizards

Speaking about him highly on the Gil’s Arena podcast video captioned, “Jordan Poole will go TERMINATOR MODE this season”, Agent Zero said,

“You doing that every night. Trust me, the city is yours. The city loves hooping man, that’s the one thing the city loves. I mean the DMV, they love hoopers. So you know you’re going out there performing like that right, the city is yours man. You ain’t got to worry about no trouble. The thugs, the dealers, they ain’t gonna bother you, they going to protect you out there. You ain’t gonna have no body guard.”

Gilbert Arenas seems confident that Jordan Poole can even make a great break at the Washington Wizards. With that in mind, Agent Zero unequivocally chose the former Warriors player to average among the Top 3 scorers in the league and earn All-NBA honor.

“He has just two years from being a terminator!”

Agent Zero also brought up the issue Jordan Poole had with Deni Advija during the game against the New York Knicks. During that game, Poole hit a crazy stepback three which left Advija in the open left estranged.

Speaking about the same, Arenas attributed how Poole is eager to build his star status in the team, just like the Golden State Warriors. Hence, such a disparity should never be an issue with the team chemistry as of yet.

Jordan Poole flopped just seven hours after Gilbert Arenas’ statement

In the game against the Toronto Raptors, Jordan Poole failed to show up to the best of his capabilities for the Wizards. The 2022 NBA champion could score points only 1-of-15 of his shooting, quite contrary to his 41-point performance against the New York Knicks. Regardless, the youngster is going through a good pre-season.

And it’s not just Arenas who showed the green light to Poole for this season, even Kevin Garnett gave his flowers to the Wizards guard, saying that this season will be the “Jordan Poole show”.

Poole lacked much of his offensive freedom against the Raptors in the game that night. That’s quite contrary to his time at the Warriors where he could fully explore his offensive side with the backing of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Perhaps, this game was just a preview of the issues the Wizards are facing in terms of their roster.