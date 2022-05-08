“Steph Curry outlines the importance of Tee Morant’s support!”: The Warriors superstar talked about Ja Morant receiving great support while also giving a shoutout for Mother’s Day

Steph Curry was all praises for good parenthood today. He showed love to Tee Morant and even gave all the moms a shoutout on Mother’s Day!

Steph Curry and his family have been in the NBA limelight for a very long while. His father Dell Curry used to be an NBA player and he has shown tremendous support for his sons.

The Curry family has been one of the NBA’s most loved. Steph and Seth’s mom Sonya also makes regular courtside appearances and shows support for her sons.

As the Warriors went up 2-1, the press conference was alight with questions about the game, but one journalist steered the conversation in a wholesome direction.

When asked what he thought of Tee Morant showing up to support his son Ja, Steph was all praises.

Steph with some words on the impact of a father’s support, such as what Tee Morant has been showing for Ja this postseason, before closing with a “Happy Mother’s Day!” pic.twitter.com/zcHoP0I61h — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Steph Curry highlights how Tee Morant makes is all about Ja Morant!

When parents get the attention they sometimes tend to make it about themselves rather than their kids. In Tee Morant’s case, he makes it known that he is there to solely show his son Ja the support he needs.

Steph highlights this fact by saying Tee only talks about Ja, whether it is criticism or praise. Curry also says that having fathers at games only shows the importance of good parenting.

Lastly, before signing off, he says ‘but also happy mother’s day to all the mothers out there, tomorrow!’. Well, Steph, it is mother’s day today and your wishes could not have made NBA moms smile brighter!

