Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Excited’ After Seeing Former Pelicans Player in Summer League

The Golden State Warriors have had an underwhelming offseason. Their only major move so far has been the addition of Buddy Hield, who’s expected to replace Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. While they are yet to make any marquee additions, they are excited about their latest signing, guard Daeqwon Plowden, who signed a two-way deal with the franchise after a slew of impressive performances over the past month.

The 25-year-old has been the standout player for the Warriors across their six games in the California Classic and the Summer League. In his first five outings for the team, he averaged 16.6 points and shot 48% from beyond the arc. His stellar displays prompted the Warriors to hand him a two-way deal. In his first game after signing the contract, Plowden showcased why the team is excited to have him on board.

The guard scored a game-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and led the Warriors to a 96-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Plowden’s stellar performances this summer have thoroughly impressed franchise owner Joe Lacob. In an interview during the game against the Cavaliers, the team’s CEO said,

“He’s even playing better than I thought. He’s really playing well. I don’t know what he’s shooting from three for the Summer League, but it might be over 50%, I’m positive. His shot looks pure, he looks good, he looks confident, he’s not rushed and he looks good. Really exciting.”

Joe Lacob likes what he's seen from Daeqwon Plowden 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HXxjRRJxiG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 18, 2024

The 25-year-old guard spent five years at Bowling Green State University before declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. He worked out for multiple teams but went undrafted. Plowden played for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 Summer League and after averaging 12 points in the tournament, the franchise offered him a deal. He was assigned to the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G-League affiliate.

He played 33 games for the Squadron but couldn’t perform well enough to land a deal with the Pelicans. He played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023 Summer League, before joining the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic’s G-League affiliate, for the 2023-24 season. However, neither team offered him a contract.

Plowden’s impressive run with the Warriors in the California Classic and the 2024 Summer League has helped him land a two-way contact. He’ll likely head back to the G-League and play for the Santa Cruz Warriors. If he continues to shoot nearly 50% from beyond the arc, his long wait for an NBA call-up will end.

The 25-year-old guard has been eligible to play in the NBA for six years but has yet to fulfill his dream. However, given his impeccable shooting numbers and the Warriors’ philosophy, the day seemingly isn’t far.