“Joe Lacob’s P*ssed Sitting at .500”: Draymond Green Hints at Big Change in Golden State Warriors’ Approach Ahead of Feb 6 NBA Trade Deadline

The Luka Doncic trade has thrown the rest of the NBA into a tizzy. Last night, the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a blockbuster trade of their own, acquiring De’Aaron Fox without losing any significant assets. With the West so much stronger now, the Golden State Warriors fans are a bit frustrated with their team’s inactivity in the market. It looks like Draymond Green feels it too.

Green spoke to reporters Monday night, hinting that the Warriors owners and the front office would now be spurred into action following the major trades happening around. He spoke about how owner Joe Lacob wouldn’t be satisfied with his team staying at .500 for long.

“We all know he [Joe Lacob’s] pissed sitting at .500. You’d be a fool to sit back and think everything is [OK]. Not with that guy… Sitting at .500, you gotta expect they’re gonna look to be aggressive,” Anthony Slater quoted Green as saying on X.

Green subtly reminded everyone about the NBA’s volatile and unpredictable nature, bringing up the Doncic trade. He claimed that Lacob’s intensity and past business moves are definitive proof that the owner isn’t happy with a middling team. The hint was that everyone in the Warriors organization expects a trade soon.

“Luka Doncic just got traded. So everyone thinks everything [is] possible at this point, right? De’Aaron Fox got traded. You take all those things into account, you bet your bottom dollar it’s tense. But it should be. We want to compete,” added Green.

Green’s words reflect the overall state of the league right now. After seeing one of the best players in the world get traded, every major player is watching the trade market with bated breath, knowing that nothing is off-limits in this window.

Even Green’s teammate Stephen Curry was shocked at the trade. He spoke about how it impacts the meaning of being a superstar in the NBA right now.

Curry calls the trade “crazy”

A few weeks ago, Curry had claimed he didn’t want to sacrifice the Warriors’ future for a win-now team. He insisted that the organization had a duty to fans to ensure they were well-built for the future, irrespective of how they performed at the moment.

His words seemed to have affected the team, as they called off all interest in potential superstar targets last month. But after the Doncic trade, Curry has spoken now about how only a few players in the NBA can be considered untouchable.

“It’s a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence… It’s kind of a very unique situation across the board. The fact that you hear the trade and everyone thinks somebody’s been hacked is hilarious,” said Curry.

Curry still hasn’t come out and said he wants a better support cast. But the Warriors’ latest activity shows that even Curry’s stance has changed on this matter. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors front office has made calls to every All-Star in the league to see if they were available.

While the repercussions of this trade will be felt for years, its impact on the Warriors’ future could be revealed by the time the trade window closes.