Warriors, Raiders, and Athletics Leaving Oakland Broke Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ Heart

The exodus of major sports franchises from Oakland has become a point of concern for the people in the city. The city once boasted three big league teams, the Golden State Warriors, the Oakland Raiders, and the Oakland Athletics. But all of them have moved out of Oakland for one reason or another.

The Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addressed this issue during an appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, where hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson raised the issue.

The Vice President of the United States was born in Oakland, California. As a native of the city, she admitted that she is crushed by this.

Harris said, “Oh, it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart. Remember we used to have all of them…You know, you just drive by that area, when I go to Oakland…and just pass Colesium. It breaks my heart, and good good teams [have left Oakland].“

The 59-year-old also talked about the impact this will have on the economic engine of the region. She believes that teams moving out of the city will leave the vendors and businesses that thrived during the season languishing.

All three teams have left Oakland in the last five years with the Warriors being the first ones to leave in 2019.