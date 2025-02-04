Nick Kurtz Highlights Athletics NRI’s

New year, new A’s? The Oakland Athletics are getting ready to gear up for their first of three seasons in Sacramento. Oh… and spring training means a chance for some non roster players to win contracts.

The Athletics are coming off yet another unsuccessful season. They finished with a record of 69-93, which was enough for fourth in the AL West. Let’s take a look to see which invitees night have a chance to crack the roster and help improve that record.

Questionable infield

Oakland (or Sacramento? Or Vegas?) needs to look for depth at infield. At first base, they have a 33 year old RF Seth Brown as a backup. At third, they have Gio Urshela who’s starting and is turning 34 this year. Not to mention they’re both on one year contracts worth a paltry combined $4.85M.

With veteran guys who are only guaranteed for 2025, there’s no better time to mentor some younger studs who can replace them in the coming years.

Who has the best chances of making it?

There are a few standout non-roster invitees that have the best shot of making the A’s 40-man at some point this season. Infielders Nick Kurtz and Max Muncy (not the Dodger), both former first round draft choices will have the chance to prove themselves at Hohokam Stadium in the spring.

Kurtz (1B) offers what every team hopes to find in a power/speed combination – Muncy will likely continue in Triple-A this year. However, if injuries do arise he is a jack-of-all-trades in the infield. They could easily plug and play him into a number of positions.

Added Depth at Pitching

The A’s have six left-handed pitchers between their rotation and their bullpen but there’s always room for another. Veteran Matt Krook is hoping to be that guy. At age twenty-nine he’s coming off a decent minor league season.

What are their chances?

Kurtz could be a stud, drafted fourth oveall last summer. He had a fine Fall league season but has managed only thirty-eight minor league at bats thus far. He’s hoping to open eyes wider.