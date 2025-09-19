“Wasn’t Meant to Be”: Spike Lee Reflects on Warriors Snatching Steph Curry From Under Knicks’ Noses

When Stephen Curry signed with the Warriors in 2009, critics had claimed that the San Francisco team had overestimated his abilities. Cut to 2025, Curry has won the NBA championship 4 times, has been a 2-time MVP and a 11-time member NBA All-Star team. Suffice to say, the Warriors truly lucked out with that draft pick. However, did you know those accolades could very well have been earned under the banner of the New York Knicks?

Knicks superfan and legendary filmmaker Spike Lee nearly had the chance to cheer on Steph. But in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors stole the Davidson sharpshooter away just one pick before the Knicks would have had the opportunity to take him.

Lee opened his home recently for a very special episode of The Young Man and the Three and in it, he brought that draft near-miss up with a rueful shake of his head.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had been talking about what an amazing guy Steph is, and how he learned so much playing with him in the 2024 Olympics. He even revealed that they always get dinner together whenever the Warriors and Pacers play. Spike chose this moment to reveal one of the greatest ‘if onlys’ of his life.

“You know what? Golden State picked him right before the Knicks,” he said. Alter asked him a very fair question in response. “Is that your biggest what-if, if that had not happened?”

Spike has seen it all in his long career. He’s worked with some of the best actors in the world and been able to tell stories his way as one of the most influential independent directors the movie business has ever seen. That’s given him perspective and wisdom, even though his over-the-top Knicks fandom sometimes belies that.

“I try to stay away from what-ifs,” Spike said with a laugh, as Haliburton, who has a huge one himself due to his heartbreaking Achilles tear in Game 7 of the Finals, agreed by saying, “Trust me, I know.”

“You just gotta … wasn’t meant to be, you know? And I got nothing but love for the brother,” Spike said.

While it would no doubt have been incredible to see Steph making it rain in Madison Square Garden 41 times a season, we also have to consider the possibility that the Knicks would have messed it up by not taking him if he was there.

After all, the Timberwolves passed on him twice to take two other point guards, Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn. Who’s to say the Knicks wouldn’t have stuck with Jordan Hill, who they ended up taking with the eighth pick?

DeMar DeRozan was still on the board, as was Jrue Holiday. Still, it’s tantalizing to think about how Steph could have fit into head coach Mike D’Antoni’s system. This move would have forever changed Knicks’ history, almost surely for the better, although it also could have had unintended consequences.

Would the Knicks still have traded for Carmelo Anthony a year later if they had drafted Steph? Probably, since Melo had made it clear he wanted to end up in blue and orange. Would they have still pulled off the sign-and-trade for Amar’e Stoudemire? Steph is still going strong, so it’s doubtful the Knicks would now have fan favorite Jalen Brunson, either.

Maybe it’s best we listen to Spike and stay out of the what-if business, because what’s done is done.