“Excuse us Giannis, next gen superstar coming through”: Evan Mobley’s poster on Bucks MVP overjoys NBA Twitter as the rookie helps Cavaliers towards a 115-99 win

Led by Evan Mobley’s aggression and dominance over Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Milwaukee Bucks.

Watching the Cleveland Cavaliers play basketball has been nothing short of mesmerizing this season. While some might be disappointed watching their favorite teams failing to live up to hopes, the young Cavs have surpassed all expectations.

After hosting the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, they are now the 3rd best team in the East moving above Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co following their 115-99 dismantling.

They are not the only top team in the NBA, that the (30-19) Cavs have beaten comprehensively. The Cavaliers have won at least one game against each of the top-8 teams in the East that they have played to date.

The rookie Evan Mobley and third-year point guard Darius Garland have led the young squad to a start which has made them a contender and the people from the Land, a happy crowd for the first time since LBJ’s departure in 2018.

The duo has kept the Cavaliers’ winning run since the start of the season alive, even without Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio. They don’t come short even in the big games. Building towards a big win, the 20-year-old rookie gave the Cavs momentum as well as confidence with a poster on the 2021 Finals MVP.

Evan Mobley puts Giannis Antetokounmpo on poster

While dominating the reigning champions throughout the game with 2 ties and just 1 lead change, the young Cavaliers showed their intent in the first half itself. Have a look at this dazzling move and dime by Garland and then Mobley posterizing the Greek Freak.



Evan, a top contender for the Rookie of the year award, hasn’t shied away from against some of the league’s best big men while himself playing alongside Jarrett Allen. NBA Twitter has been in awe of his game since his debut and was pleased again after the win over the Bucks.

Excuse us Giannis, next gen superstar coming through. pic.twitter.com/CwciVGcMK8 — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 27, 2022

Evan Mobley for rookie of the year, no question!! — name. (@SHENB0TE) January 27, 2022

Evan Mobley generational talent — Ceedee Lamborghini (@LyonMille) January 27, 2022



Mobley had 16-points, 7-rebounds, and 2-blocks, with six Cavs players putting up double-digits in points. Veteran Kevin Love once again led the way with 25-points, 9-rebounds, 2-assists, and 2-steals.