“Wasn’t Tripping About KLove”: Zion Williamson ‘Loves’ the Competitive Side of Basketball Shown in Pelicans-Heat Contest

Credits: Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans-Miami Heat clash lived up to its expectations of being an action-packed thriller. Apart from the bout being well-contested, it also witnessed drama with both sides involved in a scuffle. Even though the altercation resulted in four players being ejected, Zion Williamson explained how he loved the competitive mentality.

Advertisement

During the beginning of the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson, who had an open look at the basket, was fouled hard by Kevin Love. As Williamson was down in pain, Naji Marshall sprinted toward his teammate but got into a physical altercation with Jimmy Butler.

The scuffle soon escalated with several players of both teams shoving each other. Just as the situation seemed to be in control, Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant went at it near the scorers’ table. Just moments after the two players’ war of words, a new scuffle broke out.

Advertisement

As a result of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant, Nanji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado out of the contest.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1761223933645180974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the game, Zion spoke about the squabble from his point of view. Apart from stating how Love was actually trying to protect him, Zion told the reporters how the scuffle broke out despite him trying to act as the peacemaker.

“I wasn’t tripping about KLove cause he actually was protecting me on my fall. I just kind of got up and was walking away. All the sudden I see Butler lunging toward Naji. So I’m trying to get there like ‘Yo, Relax. Like what’s going on?’ I think a minute kinda went by and all of a sudden Bryant and Jose kind of getting at it. It was a lot of stuff going on,” Zion explained.

Further, despite two of his teammates being tossed out of the game, Williamson revealed being a fan of the competitiveness. Loving the intensity, Zion appreciated how teammates were looking out for each other.

Advertisement

“It’s hard not to love s**t like that. It’s just competitive… People riding for their teammates,” Zion revealed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1761248493765591543?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the Heat missing out on the services of Butler for the final period, Bam Adebayo was able to lead the team to a 106-95 win.

It’s hard to disagree with Zion as the competitiveness was off the charts. Further, the entertaining contest also had the excitement of a postseason clash.

Zion Williamson appreciates teammates for coming to his defense

The New Orleans Pelicans is a close-knit group. Fans of the Louisiana side expected Zion’s teammates to come to his aid after the star forward took a hard foul. Even the 6ft 6” star appreciated his teammates as they stood up for him.

“They’re my dogs. If it was fake they wouldn’t do that. If that love wasn’t real they wouldn’t do that,” Zion said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1761249751784132960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Building team chemistry has been something that Willie Green has been focusing on ever since he assumed the role of head coach in 2021.

The Pels are currently 5th in the West with a 34-23 record. A huge reason for their success can be credited to the fact that the players trust each other and communicate well on and off the court.

With 25 games remaining in the regular season, NOLA will hope to improve their record and enter the postseason without having to participate in the play-in tournament.