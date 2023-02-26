WATCH: 50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal gets challenged to one-on-one by LSU superstar

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly the most dominant force the NBA has ever seen. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Shaq was a one-on-one nightmare.

Big Diesel loved working in the paint, and defenses hated seeing him there. Nothing could be done when the big man had the ball under the basket. The best-case scenario was to just move out of the way.

Fortunately for the rest of the league, O’Neal decided to hang up his sneakers in 2011, after a 19-year career. Now, a dozen years later, the world seems to have forgotten about the force that was Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal. As, at the age of 50, he has been challenged to a one-on-one.

Also Read: “Charles Barkley and I Went Out For Dinner After Fighting”: Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Unexpected Aftermath of Infamous Event

Shaquille O’Neal challenged to a one-on-one by LSU superstar Angel Reese

Back in his heyday, one would have to be a fool to challenge the great Shaquille O’Neal to a match. However, all things wither with time, and that is exactly what LSU superstar Angel Reese was hoping for.

After all, Reese, who is projected to be a top pick at the WNBA Draft in 2024 recently challenged the Big Aristotle to a one-on-one. Even going so far as to question whether he could beat her.

Obviously, Shaq, an LSU Tiger himself was pretty confident in his ability and was sure he could step up and see through the challenge!

LSU Star Angel Reese challenged Shaq for a 1v1 pic.twitter.com/ZPt3r2p5Gl — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) February 26, 2023

Given his accolades and his repertoire, it is no wonder the four-time NBA Champion is confident. Although his opponent may put up quite the fight, considering she is one of the best.

Shaq is used to both issuing and receiving challenges from all around the world

If there is one thing to know about Shaquille O’Neal, it is that he is fearless. Meaning he is never one to be deterred from issuing a challenge, or shying away from the same. Over the years, Shaq has done quite a bit of both. Like, when he challenged Olympic Swimmer, Michael Phelps to a swimming competition, or when he received a challenge from WWE Superstar Big Show to a match at WrestleMania.

Safe to say that Shaq is a man who never backs down. Whether it’s facing off against a gold medal-winning swimmer or confronting the World’s Largest Athlete.

Also Read: Is Me’Arah O’Neal a Tiger? Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Has a Tough Choice Between UCLA or LSU?