“Charles Barkley and I Went Out For Dinner After Fighting”: Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Unexpected Aftermath of Infamous Event

Over the years, one of the most intriguing pairings in the basketball world has been that of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. The two Hall of Famers have what seems to be a love-hate relationship. Working as analysts on Inside the NBA, both Shaq and Chuck have had several squabbles on set. Very similar to their time as opponents back in their days as NBA superstars.

After all, the two were involved in one of the biggest fights in NBA history. One that even saw many questioning their friendship. But, according to Big Diesel, the fight was played up by the media and the two actually made up and went for dinner straight after.

Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he and Charles Barkley went to dinner after their fight in 1999

Back in the 90s, friendships between players were more often than not frowned upon. Especially if players were ‘supposed’ to have bad blood between them. And the case wasn’t very different with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

While they are good friends today, many still remember their infamous fight when the LA Lakers took on the Houston Rockets in 1999. A fight that saw the two trade blows, and saw the media play it up, suggesting animosity between the two.

However, this belief was soon proved to be a rumor, as in an interview shortly after the incident, Shaq revealed that the two were still friends. They even went for dinner immediately after the match.

“It wasn’t really a fight scene, because he didn’t want to hit me. I really didn’t want to hit him, I just wanted to tag him. But, you know it was a wild punch. He tackled me and we lay there. We went out for dinner after the game. See! A lot of people didn’t know that we went out to eat after the game. It was all marketers!”

It’s great to know that the two men didn’t think much of the fight and that it could all be resolved with dinner. And evidently, it is a sentiment that has carried forward to this day.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley recently had a sentimental moment on Inside the NBA

One of the highlights of 2022 for Shaquille O’Neal was the release of his docuseries titled, ‘Shaq’. In an episode of Inside the NBA, things got emotional, as the crew discussed said series. Something that prompted Charles Barkley to give a sentimental speech about his love and appreciation for the Big Aristotle.

It was a beautiful moment, where both men couldn’t help but smile at each other. It even ended with Shaq getting up out of his seat to go and give his good friend Chuck a big old hug. A bromance for the ages, and just about the right amount of sweetness for Christmas Day.

