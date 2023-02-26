Is Me’Arah O’Neal a Tiger? Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Has a Tough Choice Between UCLA or LSU?

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest names when it comes to the NBA, both literally and figuratively. The 7ft 1″ big man is a Hall-of-Famer, and for the right reasons. Along with being an NBA legend himself, he also has four children who have made their name playing basketball as well. The latest one to do so is his youngest, Me’Arah O’Neal.

Me’Arah is a 16-year-old Junior in High School who is already 6ft 4″. She has good ball-handling skills and is a marksman from the deep. The youngest of the O’Neal pack, Me’Arah already has a lot of college scouts excited to acquire her talents.

She received an offer from the University of Virginia in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mᴇᴀʀᴀʜ “ᴍᴇᴇᴢʏ“ ᴏɴᴇᴀʟ 🫀 (@mearahoneal_)

After a short while, she got a second offer from UCLA, which she celebrated by visiting the campus and posting pictures in Bruins blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mᴇᴀʀᴀʜ “ᴍᴇᴇᴢʏ“ ᴏɴᴇᴀʟ 🫀 (@mearahoneal_)

Well, she now has another offer from LSU. She recently visited the campus with her father, Shaquille O’Neal.

Also Read: “Felt the pressure after dropping Chris Paul!”: Stephen Curry Explained his Composure During Legendary Sequence Against Clippers

Me’Arah O’Neal posts pictures in LSU uniform

LSU and the O’Neals have quite a history. Shaquille O’Neal joined LSU in 1989. He received a lot of accolades during his collegiate career, including 2x All-American honors.

His elder son Shareef O’Neal transferred from UCLA to LSU in 2020, and played for two seasons before enrolling for the NBA draft. Shaq’s daughter, Amirah O’Neal also played for the Tigers before she joined her brother Shaqir at Texas Southern University.

Not too long ago, Me’Arah shared photographs from her ‘unofficial visit’ to LSU with none other than her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mᴇᴀʀᴀʜ “ᴍᴇᴇᴢʏ“ ᴏɴᴇᴀʟ 🫀 (@mearahoneal_)

Her visit has LSU stars Angel Reese and Kateri Poole quite excited. In fact, Reese even put a photo w O’Neal with the caption, “Should I stay an extra year???”

Should Me’Arah choose to don the Baton Rogue, she’ll become the 4th one in her family to do so.

Also Read: “Dwight Howard is getting bullied in China”: Shaquille O’Neal Re-ignites Beef by Sharing Video of 3x DPoY Getting Bullied

Me’Arah receives hype from her father and siblings LSU

Not too long after Me’Arah made her post on Instagram, her siblings were there in her comment section, hyping her up.

We saw Myles, Amirah, and Shareef in her comments.

Is Me’Arah O’Neal going to LSU? Her siblings sure feel so💁https://t.co/WuLOhcv9sw pic.twitter.com/WokfuIPJaC — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) February 26, 2023

Even her father went to Instagram to hype her up for the move.

Even Shaq’s excited for Me’Arah becoming a Tiger! pic.twitter.com/HHgFDowQnn — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) February 26, 2023

With Me’Arah in her junior year, she still has time to decide. There are sure to be more offers coming her way. We’ll have to wait and see where the youngest O’Neal takes her talents.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Me’arah Mocks ‘Black Stephen Curry’, Claims She’s the Better Shooter