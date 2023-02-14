WATCH: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Ruthlessly Yams on Poor Fan during a Mere Pick-Up Game

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant NBA players of all time and struck fear even in the strongest of NBA players. Never had the NBA seen someone as nimble, who was so physically overpowering too. A combination of skill and brute force like none else.

And the big man wasn’t taking any of his abilities for granted. Shaq was dishing out punishments in the paint on a nightly basis. O’Neal was so dominant that he was the centerpiece around which the last three-peat in NBA history was built.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal Kept Banging on Me, Man!”: Rasheed Wallace Reveals Story of Needing Ice to Face the Big Diesel

Part of the Shaq experience also came from his relatability and how close he was with his community. While generally, such stories involve charity and Shaq’s acts of welfare for the community, there was one which involved some brutality.

Not to worry, not brutality in a negative sense. The brutality of the most primal man-on-man dunk variety.

Shaquille O’Neal dunked on a fan’s head and showed no mercy.

Fans often wonder how they might fare against NBA stars and such hypotheticals are commonplace. Such hypotheticals often come from confidence in how farfetched the circumstance actually is. No one is voluntarily going to embarrass themselves in public at least.

A video that has resurfaced on the internet reveals exactly how damaging a game with an NBA player can be. Although, the results may seem much more damaging than normal because they also feature Dr. Shaquille O’Neal.

The video shows Shaq absolutely hammering down a (possibly) normal-sized human being. The opponent might not have been a glutton for punishment but certainly did his dues there.

A 7’1, 324-pound body slamming a basketball on you after pushing you aside like you were a dandelion probably isn’t good for one’s ego. The list of individuals who have been posterized by Shaq is probably quite long. But hey, being on a list with most NBA centers of Shaq’s era, is not what all civilians can claim.

For anyone who believes the damage that was done to the man in the video was possible only because his NBA opponent was Shaquille O’Neal, there’s proof to suggest otherwise. Even Brian Scalabrine shall do, to dish out punishment to callous NBA fans.

Brian Scalabrine hosted the “Scallenge” where he defeated fans who challenged the former NBA player for a 1-on-1.

Former Boston Celtics role player Brian Scalabrine was often a meme before the time of memes. The White Mamba was a cult icon and his ability (or apparent lack of it) got him quite the media attention.

The former NBA champion was well aware of the same. Scalabrine ranked among the worst players in the league during his time in the NBA. Fans often discussed how he found himself a spot in an NBA roster.

The White Mamba chose to demonstrate to the fandom how good even the worst NBA player might just be. And the footage was pure entertainment gold.

If the Shaq footage didn’t instill fear among the NBA players, the Scalabrine footage probably would. After all, the hit to one’s ego probably hurts more than the physical hurt.

Also read: Brian Scalabrine Unravels Insane Origin Story of ‘White Mamba’, and How Kobe Bryant Felt About it