How Rafael Nadal Going Out of Character During Jiri Lehecka Match Will Always Make the Madrid Open 2024 Memorable

When Rafael Nadal is not dominating the tennis courts, he is often spending his time watching his favorite soccer club – Real Madrid – play. However, as coincidental as it was, Nadal’s Round of 16 encounter at the Madrid Open 2024 was scheduled at the same time as the 35-time La Liga winner’s UEFA Champions League semi-final clash. Of course, the ‘King of Clay’ was unable to tune in and watch the Los Blancos. But, he was well aware of the updates of the UCL encounter and found an interesting way to do so.

There were many memorable moments from Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round clash at the Madrid Open 2024. However, Nadal constantly asking for the scoreline of the Real Madrid-Bayern Munich battle was one of the highlights of the night and the tournament overall.

The Raging Bull had a tough time getting past Lehecka. After suffering a 5-7 loss in the first set, the Czech managed to break the 5-time Madrid Open winner in the first game of the second set itself. Despite being on the verge of losing, the 22-time Grand Slam winner displayed his love for Carlos Ancelotti’s side.

Fans were also in awe of the Madrista seeming happy after learning that his favorite team could draw the first leg of the semifinals 2-2.

Over Rafa’s illustrious career, he’s made a name for himself by being locked in for each of his matches with his single-minded focus, determination, aggression and seriousness. However, his constant interactions and curiousness about Real Madrid’s score reveal to fans a new, light-hearted version of Nadal.

This jovial side of the 22-time Grand Slam champion is making him enjoy his time on the court much more, in what is expected to be his last season.

Rafael Nadal Celebrated Wildly Watching El Classico Before Madrid Open

This is the second time in two weeks that Rafael Nadal has expressed his love for the Madrid side. Almost 10 days ago, Rafa was one of the multiple esteemed personalities from the tennis community to be present at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the El Classico.

A video of Rafa celebrating Jude Bellingham’s 91st-minute match-winner also went viral from the same encounter.

Rafael Nadal’s undying love for the team coupled with the fact that he’s a smart businessman has several fans of Real Madrid agreeing that he could be great as the club’s president. Nadal even expressed his opinions on being the successor of Florentino Perez one day.