WATCH: Anthony Edwards Doesn’t Hold Back While Responding to Inclusion All-Defensive Conversation

Credits: Feb 28, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) smiles at his bobble head doll on the night they were distributed to fans and they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has steadily become an MVP candidate and his rise has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves become an elite squad. During a media interaction after the win against the Grizzlies, Edwards also confidently relayed his case for making the All-Defensive Team. The elite athlete argued that if those voting for the teams watch the game, they’ll learn that he is putting in some serious work. As per Edwards, when the opposition’s leading scorer gets it going, he is there to stall the charge.

Advertisement

However, he stipulated that the voters usually miss out on his performances because they don’t watch Wolves games. When Timberwolves reporter Jace Frederick asked him about his All-Defensive chances, the Shooting Guard had a sharp reply. This video by another Timberwolves reporter Sheldon Wohlman covers his reply.

“I think people gotta watch more Minnesota Timberwolves games as far as whoever the f*** the voters are. Yeah, they just gotta watch the games because this is not like my first time doing this… Nobody sees it but y’all. I think that goes into my votes for All-Defensive Teams,” contended Anthony Edwards

Advertisement

The sensational All-Star was rather perturbed for not being involved in an All-Defensive Team thus far. He and his incredible frontline partners have made the Timberwolves into one of the most elite defensive teams. While having Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley also aid their efforts. So, what is Edwards’ case for making it to the All-Defensive Team?

Anthony Edwards has a strong case for the All-Defensive Team

Edwards has incredible footwork and is stellar against both athletic and finesse players. The two-way Guard is well-adjusted at forcing the ball-handler to pick up the ball and takes precious time away from offense. The prolific athlete is great at contesting shots, reads the passing lanes well, and also can catch up to the offensive threats if they are open. The dynamic defender doesn’t take trips off and he is one of the reasons why the Wolves can seal the perimeter. Why is his defense often unrecognized?

Well, his always-evolving offensive game has rather overshadowed his top-notch lockdown work. This season, he has put up a highly impressive 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He has clicked on 46.9% shooting and has nailed 2.6 out of 6.8 three-point attempts for 38.1% shooting. One other reason why his defense is overlooked is because of the efforts of their primetime frontline players.

While Rudy Gobert has the league-best defensive rating of 103.9, Karl Anthony-Towns is top-three with 107.6. Anthony Edwards is in the seventh spot with 109.0. At any rate, it will be interesting if he makes it to an All-Defensive Team this season.