WATCH: Bronny James Competes in Stellar Dunk Contest With Human Highlight Reel High-Schooler, Trey Parker

Bronny James is a bouncy athlete. Yes, that may be stating the obvious, given that his father is LeBron James. However, even by the King’s incredible standards, Bronny James is almost starting to look a little bit better. And the worst part is, he is still only 18 years old. That is beyond scary.

And to be clear here, this isn’t Ja Morant-esque athleticism where there are limbs flying all over the place, and he is merely punching the ball above people taller than him. No, the man seems to be in total control of his body mid-air, something that is almost a criminally underrated skill.

Now, words may be able to get close to giving you an idea of what’s going on here. But, why do that when actual video evidence of the fact exists in this world? Let’s dive straight into the show Bronny James recently put on with fellow showman, Trey Parker.

Bronny James and Trey Parker put on a dunking clinic right before a game

To be frank here, Trey Parker is known to put on a show quite a bit more than Bronny James does. However, that sure didn’t stop the latter from competing. And boy did he compete. Take a look at the short YouTube clip below to see it all go down.

Even in his craziest dunks, Bronny James seems to be in total control of his body mid-air, perhaps even a bit more than Trey Parker. That is the kind of thing that stops injuries from happening. That said, while James did try his best, his competition was just too steep. Parker clearly wins this one.

Where will Bronny James go to college?

There has been a lot of speculation on which college Bronny James will end up going to. However, out of all the options, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC have come out of the pack as the favorites, as per reports. Further information on this topic is unknown.