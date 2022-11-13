“Did I Sucker Punch Charles Barkley? Damn Right I Did!”: Scott Hastings Still Feels Good About Punching Chuck in the Face

Charles Barkley was no stranger to throwing arms during his career as an NBA player. The former NBA MVP and superstar was known for having a temper and had himself involved in quite a few fights during his time in the league.

One such famous instance involved a mini brawl with the Detroit Pistons while he was a Sixer. The “Bad Boy” Pistons, of course, were the last bunch to shy away from a fight. And when a hot-headed Barkley faced off against them, an inevitable brawl ensued.

All the usual suspects were involved – Charles Barkley, Bill Laimbeer, and Rick Mahorn included. However, the footage reveals the Chuckster taking a punch while down on the floor mid-brawl.

The punch came from an unwitting source – Scott Hastings. Hastings was a role player who spent a couple of seasons with the Pistons and was an end-of-the-rotation big for the Pistons. Hastings was not one of the notorious members of the Pistons but clearly could still hang in a punch if needed.

While there was no retribution from Chuck instantly, Ernie and Co. weren’t letting it pass despite the incident being 30-odd years behind them. Hastings, a member of the Denver Nuggets broadcasting crew, was also looped in for the spectacle.

How was the “beef” rekindled by the Inside the NBA crew?

No man likes to witness footage of themselves getting rocked with a sucker punch. And it is exactly that, which rekindled beef between Barkley and Hastings. All in jest, of course.

The Chuckster was made to watch footage of him getting smacked right on his face by Hastings amidst the bigger ongoing fight. Hastings, a broadcaster with the Nuggets, was invited for comment to add salt to the wound. The former big man admitted to having sucker-punched Chuck and feeling good about it.

Hastings also challenged Chuck to a fight after Barkley said he owes him a two-piece chop in retaliation.

Barkley wasn’t amused at having been punched while on the ground. To which the former Pistons big man said his act was merely in support of his teammates who were taking him to the promised land of a championship and that it wasn’t personal.

Hastings, while challenging Chuck, however, said that he would do it again if needed. Adding spice to the beef, Hastings showed no remorse in his action and in contrast, admitted to enjoying it. In Hastings’ own words, “Did I sucker punch you? Damn right I did! And it felt good!”.

Barkley does appear to be laughing things off, especially with how long bygone the incident was. However, it is certain that The Chuckster would love to have a go in retaliation if he could take a shot.

Did Charles Barkley have a long history of NBA fights?

The Round Mound of Rebound had quite the temper and got into a few spats during his time in the league. The brawl with the Pistons described here was merely one such instance from his long career.

Chuck’s most famous fight arguably involved Patrick Ewing and later spitting at fans at the MSG. This incident from 1990 highlights all brawls in Barkley’s career and is the undisputed most notorious incident from a highlight-filled career.

Barkley even got into an altercation with his Inside the NBA mate Shaquille O’Neal once. Bill Laimbeer, Charles Oakley, and Vernon Maxwell form a list of stars to have gotten into altercations with Chuck.

The lovable giant was a menace on the court by all means during his peak. Chuck was a feared opponent for all the reasons.

Will Hastings be the only rekindled beef, or are there more down the lane? The possibilities are definitely umpteen, with the number of fights Chuck got himself into.

