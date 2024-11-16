mobile app bar

WATCH: Draymond Green Earns a ‘BANG!’ From Mike Breen After Knocking Down 3rd 3-Pointer of the Night

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
WATCH: Draymond Green Earns a ‘BANG!’ From Mike Breen After Knocking Down 3rd 3-Pointer of the Night

(L) Mike Breen (R) Draymond Green
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors are off to a ‘golden’ start to their NBA Cup, picking up their 2nd group stage win tonight. A big reason behind both wins was Draymond Green. While in the matchup vs Mavericks, it was his defense which made him crucial, tonight it was his two-way play.

Hosting the Grizzlies, Draymond was not only his DPOY self on the defensive end of the floor again, but he was also balling on the offensive end. He finished the night with 13 points, going 3-of-7 from the deep. At the same time, he had eight rebounds and eight assists to go along as well.

After Draymond knocked down his third 3-pointer of the night, the ESPN audience was treated to an unexpected “BANG!” The call was made by the legendary Mike Breen.

Mike Breen was mighty impressed by Draymond working on getting his three-point shot back this season, and decided he deserved a ‘BANG!’

Fans on X were amazed to see Dray get the call from Breen. One pointed out how Breen called it only because he was amazed Green got his 3-point shot back.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out how this might be the first ever retroactive call Breen’s made.

No matter what others say, the Warriors recognize the effort that Green has put in his shooting. After struggling with distance shooting since the 2018-19 season, we saw Green knock them down a bit more consistently last season. In 2023-24, Green was shooting threes at a clip of 39.5%. So far this year, he’s upped the ante, and is shooting at a brilliant 45.7% from the deep.

With the Warriors taking ‘Strength in Numbers’ as their ideology, Green’s 3-pointers will play a big role come playoff time.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these