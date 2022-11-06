WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Enjoys Popcorns More Than Any Adult You’ve Ever Seen

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man you want your franchise to be built around. He is the best player on the floor day in and day out, and off it, the 6x All-Star is the probably most entertaining in the NBA.

His contagious vibe of always being happy and keeping his team at high spirits has already won Milwaukee a championship (2021) after 50 years along with several individual accolades for himself in just his 10th year in the league.

Even his love for food brings joy every now and then, like him eating popcorn in the game while enjoying the against the Oklahoma City Thunder from the best seats in the building.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoying popcorn is as good a sight as him dunking a basketball or an oreo into milk

What could be better than putting up 32.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game and winning all eight games you play to start a season?

Just sitting on the bench, enjoying your popcorn, when your whole team is putting up a show without their best player (you), to win its 9th straight game.

Yeah, I have not seen anyone enjoy popcorn as much as this man. Not a grown man, for sure. He has been a popcorn lover all along though.

Remember him enjoying Oreos?

Giannis and his love for Oreos

Just this past year Giannis revealed his love for Oreos and how he’ll eat them at breakfast, lunch, and dinner a lot of times instead of fulfilling the usual dreams of buying cars, chains etc., when he first made it to the league.

The story of him discovering that you could have Oreos with milk was astounding to him and seemed to change his entire world.

