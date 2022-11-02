Steph Curry Ankle Braces: How the 6ft 3″ Warriors Guard Revived his Confidence in Playing Basketball Again

A once-in-a-lifetime attraction, Stephen Curry has revolutionalized the game of basketball. With a decorated resume boasting multiple championships and MVPs, the Warriors guard has a special place in the history books and isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.

Nonetheless, the former unanimous MVP’s journey was no bed of roses, with injuries hounding him during his initial years in the league. Curry did have a fair share of ankle and foot injuries, especially during the 2010-11 season, having to go through a subsequent surgery during the off-season.

The lockout-shortened 2011-12 season was no good either, as Steph would suffer a sprain on the surgically repaired wheel, leading to the Davidson wonder missing 40-games and undergoing yet another surgery, with it being his ankle this time.

At the time, many suggested the Warriors should trade Curry due to his injury-prone nature, but the front office was ready to risk it, offering the eight-time All-Star a 4-year $44 million contract, and the rest is history.



Nevertheless, many wonder how Curry managed to play through almost all seasons post being labeled injury-prone. In 2014, the 6ft 3′ guard revealed the secret behind his ankle remedies.

Stephen Curry reveals the benefits of using ZAMST A2-DX ankle brace.

According to SportTechie, during an ankle remedy coverage in 2014, Curry had the following to say.

“I’ve used a lot of different braces to help reinforce my right ankle, but since my surgery, I have only been wearing the ZAMST A2-DX, it has provided the support I need to keep me on the court,” said Curry. “The ZAMST A2-DX is the only product that has given me the full confidence to play without the fear of re-injuring my ankle.”

The SportTechie report further stated,

The braces also use the ZAMST X-straps that enhance the anterior, lateral, and medial stability of the ankle all the while utilizing their individual “i-Fit technology” that enables each athlete that uses the product with a personalized fit.

“Stephen is showing everyone what he can do when healthy, and is an amazing talent to watch on the court,” said General Manager of ZAMST US, Bryan Smeltzer. “Our performance-driven product line was founded through innovative products created to help players like Stephen stabilize their injury, and provide them with both the physical and mental confidence to play without limitations.”

Fortunately for Steph, he was surrounded by the right minds to guide him through his recovery periods.

The rise of Stephen Curry.

Post-signing the 4-year $44 million extension in 2012, Curry never looked back. The Warriors guard would capture the imagination of millions, sinking in shots from the parking lot.

The Chef established himself as the face of the Golden State franchise, whether it was the 73-9 run during the 2015-16 season, the dynastic run with Kevin Durant, or lifting the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

Once written off by many, Curry was able to flip the switch.

