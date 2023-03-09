WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Annihilates Jakob Poeltl With A Nasty Poster Dunk
Advait Jajodia
|Published 09/03/2023
After losing 5 of the previous games, the Los Angeles Clippers finally clinched a win to begin their 5-game homestand. Now, playing against the Toronto Raptors, Ty Lue’s boys are looking strong to emerge victoriously.
While the Raptors’ pairing of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam has been having a great night, the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have eclipsed everyone’s performance.
While PG13 has recorded 23 points in the 38:41 minutes he has taken on the floor, the Klaw has managed to lodge 22 points & 12 rebounds. Apart from putting up a huge double-double against his former franchise, Leonard even had the play of the night.
NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard puts Jakob Poeltl on a poster
Around the midway mark of the final period, the 2-time NBA champ flushed the ball all over Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl.
Have a look at the nasty play.
KAWHI LEONARD POSTER pic.twitter.com/cKUsT6SZov
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 9, 2023
As soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.
KAWHI LEONARD JUST PUT JAKOB POELTL ON A POSTER
— (@FlyByKnite) March 9, 2023
KAWHI LEONARD JUST KILLED A MAN. BAH GOD.
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 9, 2023
Kawhi Leonard heard John Cena’s music hit in the arena and got hyped pic.twitter.com/EUxB5t6JO5
— Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) March 9, 2023
Kawhi with the most casual poster dunk lol https://t.co/p6R9HWmERD
— Alexander Filer (@Lord_Kryptic314) March 9, 2023
Knee to the GUT from a CYBORG at FULL SPEED I can’t imagine how that feels
— Jrue Wojnarowski (@Heavenlybuckets) March 9, 2023
Already undefeated against the Raptors since parting ways with the Canadian franchise, the Klaw will most definitely grab a 6th win against Nick Nurse and co.
