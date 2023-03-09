HomeSearch

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Annihilates Jakob Poeltl With A Nasty Poster Dunk

Advait Jajodia
|Published 09/03/2023

Mar 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Will Barton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After losing 5 of the previous games, the Los Angeles Clippers finally clinched a win to begin their 5-game homestand. Now, playing against the Toronto Raptors, Ty Lue’s boys are looking strong to emerge victoriously.

While the Raptors’ pairing of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam has been having a great night, the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have eclipsed everyone’s performance.

While PG13 has recorded 23 points in the 38:41 minutes he has taken on the floor, the Klaw has managed to lodge 22 points & 12 rebounds. Apart from putting up a huge double-double against his former franchise, Leonard even had the play of the night.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard puts Jakob Poeltl on a poster

Around the midway mark of the final period, the 2-time NBA champ flushed the ball all over Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl.

Have a look at the nasty play.

As soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Already undefeated against the Raptors since parting ways with the Canadian franchise, the Klaw will most definitely grab a 6th win against Nick Nurse and co.

