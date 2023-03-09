WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Annihilates Jakob Poeltl With A Nasty Poster Dunk

Mar 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Will Barton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After losing 5 of the previous games, the Los Angeles Clippers finally clinched a win to begin their 5-game homestand. Now, playing against the Toronto Raptors, Ty Lue’s boys are looking strong to emerge victoriously.

While the Raptors’ pairing of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam has been having a great night, the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have eclipsed everyone’s performance.

While PG13 has recorded 23 points in the 38:41 minutes he has taken on the floor, the Klaw has managed to lodge 22 points & 12 rebounds. Apart from putting up a huge double-double against his former franchise, Leonard even had the play of the night.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard puts Jakob Poeltl on a poster

Around the midway mark of the final period, the 2-time NBA champ flushed the ball all over Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl.

Have a look at the nasty play.

KAWHI LEONARD POSTER pic.twitter.com/cKUsT6SZov — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 9, 2023

As soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

KAWHI LEONARD JUST PUT JAKOB POELTL ON A POSTER — (@FlyByKnite) March 9, 2023

KAWHI LEONARD JUST KILLED A MAN. BAH GOD. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 9, 2023

Kawhi Leonard heard John Cena’s music hit in the arena and got hyped pic.twitter.com/EUxB5t6JO5 — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) March 9, 2023

Kawhi with the most casual poster dunk lol https://t.co/p6R9HWmERD — Alexander Filer (@Lord_Kryptic314) March 9, 2023

Knee to the GUT from a CYBORG at FULL SPEED I can’t imagine how that feels — Jrue Wojnarowski (@Heavenlybuckets) March 9, 2023

Already undefeated against the Raptors since parting ways with the Canadian franchise, the Klaw will most definitely grab a 6th win against Nick Nurse and co.

