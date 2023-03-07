“They Don’t Say Sh*t to Kawhi Leonard”: Paul George Speaks of the Respect the Game’s Best Trash-talkers Have For The Klaw

Be it his teammate or not, if you ask any player of this generation about who is the toughest player to play against in the NBA when fully fit, most would say Kawhi Leonard.

The 6ft 7’ Clippers forward has had a difficult career dealing with injuries since he was quite young. However, when he is not in any kind of injury trouble, there is nobody better on the hardwood than The Klaw.

The 2x Finals MVP is not just effortless and clutch on the offense, he is elite on defense. Leonard is capable of guarding anyone and everyone. Even after all of that, the man is also unrealistically quiet most of the time, which might be one of the several reasons why nobody trash-talks him.

Also read: “Is Kawhi Leonard Fu*king Made of Steel?!”: JJ Redick Remembers Being Mesmerised After Touching the Klaw’s Stomach

Paul George reveals no trash talker in the NBA dares to do it against Kawhi Leonard

On a recent episode of the Old Man and The Three, Clippers’ Paul George joined JJ Redick and talked about everything without a filter. While talking about the brilliance of Leonard, PG13 went into detail about his game and Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant-like work ethic.

Paul also talked about how nobody in the NBA, even those who are great at talking smack, ever says a word to the 5x All-Star, “the guys that talk most trash, they don’t say sh*t to Kawhi, like, they know what it is.”

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Really Talk”: Jonathan Kuminga Addresses Comparisons With The Klaw Following Warriors’ Win Last Night

Is anybody in fear of the Clippers this season?

The LA team just recently won their first game since recruiting Russell Westbrook. The 135-129 turnaround victory against a depleted Grizzlies team has them 1-5 in their six encounters.

They are just above the .500 mark (34-33) and sit at 8th in the West, not sure of whether they will even be playing in the Play-in tournament. If the team below them right now goes on winning runs, it would be trouble for them.

It’s not just Brodie, the whole team’s lack of effort, plus their carelessness in the game have to be dealt with at the earliest. Let’s see how that leadership, which George spoke of while praising Kawhi, comes about.

Also read: “Players Don’t Practice Hard Anymore!”: Paul George Provides an Interesting Theory For Slew of Injuries This Season