WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Puzzled at Mavericks Game as Father Deion Sanders Asks for TNT’s Greg Anthony’s Jacket

Raahib Singh
Published

(L) Shedeur Sanders (R) Deion Sanders
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Denver Nuggets tonight. Kyrie Irving returned from injury after missing five games. Unfortunately, they were hit with another injury, as Dereck Lively II went down painfully. Despite the Mavericks losing the game tonight, Dallas fans noticed something that fueled their excitement. Shedeur Sanders was spotted courtside for the contest.

While Shedeur was in the arena, his father Deion Sanders was tuned into the game as well. During the game, he post a tweet tagging TNT’s Greg Anthony and asking about his jacket.

Greg Anthony saw that tweet during the broadcast, and made sure Coach Prime got what he wanted. Anthony took off his jacket and asked TNT reporter Jared Greenberg to hand it to Shedeur to take for his father. It seems like Shedeur did not know about his father’s wishes, and was puzzled when Greenberg presented him with the jacket.

Later, after the contest, Anthony got a selfie with the future NFL Draft pick.

Predicted to go Top 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, there have been rumors about the Dallas Cowboys trying their best to get Shedeur. At the same time, the team’s firing of coach Mike McCarthy has led to rumors about Shedeur’s father Deion Sanders going for the job. The Sanders father-son pairing formed an incredible duo for the Colorado Buffaloes. Imagining the same for their Cowboys has Dallas fans excited.

During half-time, while Shedeur was on his way to the AAC VIP lounge, a reporter asked him why he was there at this particular game. Sanders replied nonchalantly, “I thought it will be fun.”

He was then asked what he thought of the rumors about his dad becoming the Cowboys’ HC.

“I think it would be cool. What do you think?”

The Cowboys fans might finally have life again if Jerry Jones gets Coach Prime to Dallas. So far it’s just rumors, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right?

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

