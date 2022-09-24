WATCH: The exact moment Kevin Garnett learnt that trash-talking Michael Jordan is a bad idea

Kevin Garnett is renowned for being one of the toughest trash-talkers in NBA history.

From “Honey Nut Cheerios” to “Cancer” jokes, KG has a wide variety of insults he’s gone for. Garnett’s intensity and trash-talk earned him a reputation for being a tough opponent in the league.

Aggression combined with his talent made KG an incredible force in the league. In his prime, Kevin Garnett was the premier two-way player in the league and has been the MVP and DPOY of the league.

Also read: “Kevin Garnett would feed off players with ‘mental health’ issues”: Former Wizards All-Star criticizes today’s athletes who have an easier way of not showing up

Garnett spent most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves before moving to Boston. At Boston, Garnett was an NBA champion and was no longer just a regular season star.

Recently, the story of the Timberwolves star and co-star JR Rider and their attempt at trash-talking Michael Jordan had gone viral. The message was simple, do not trash talk, Black Jesus. Garnett didn’t have the memo and learned it the hard way.

What exactly happened once Kevin Garnett trash-talked Michael Jordan?

Garnett was a young tyke at Timberwolves at the time. JR Rider was a guard with early comparisons to MJ who was having a good game. That’s where the comparisons to MJ end.

Garnett, however, in the heat of the moment, decided to go at MJ. The Big Ticket told Rider to “keep going at his ass, he can’t guard you”. The “he” was none other than Michael Jordan, one of the greatest guard defenders of all time, mind you.

Note: Credit to Reddit user u/EGarrett for deciphering this moment

And as we know it, MJ takes things “personally”.

Was there a twist here? Nope.

Michael Jordan shredded the Wolves. And the moment where KG sparked the fire can be evidently seen. Jordan went on to score 8 points in 90 seconds to start off the fireworks. MJ ended with 35 points and 7 assists. And, the Bulls blew the Wolves out by 21 points.

Way to go, KG.

A young Garnett learned to pick his battles. And Michael Jordan reminded everyone that there was no new Sheriff in town quite yet.

Also read: “Keep going at his a*s, Michael Jordan can’t guard you JR!”: Kevin Garnett didn’t know how to talk to MJ, he paid the hefty price