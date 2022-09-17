“Kevin Garnett would feed off players with ‘mental health’ issues”: Former Wizards All-Star criticizes today’s athletes who have an easier way of not showing up

Players of this generation would find it tough to go against the previous ones because of this thing that Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, etc. can explain better.

Mental health has been one of the biggest problems around the world for a decent part of the last decade. Fight against it has been a movement, where people started coming forward and talking about their years-long struggles.

Most people had their loved ones listening to their stories, but many felt it was their duty to let the world know about their struggles so that other people suffering through it know that they are not alone.

Star sports people like Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, etc. joined the celebrities all over the world to tell their part after having such long careers even as the GOATs of their craft.

Being the best in some top sports in the world didn’t help them in fighting it. But earlier, there were some athletes who had seen so much worse in their childhood that these struggles after making it big, seemed small to them, and they thrive on the weakness of others.

Gilbert Arenas believes Kevin Garnett and his likes would feed off today’s players’ mental health issues

Garnett is mischievously famous for having one of the most unstoppable mouths, even more so than his brilliant game. The 6’11 Celtics legend never backed down from any challenge since making it to the league in 1995 as a high school player.

Imagine The Big Ticket playing Ben Simmons this season. The 6’11 point guard cited mental health last year and sat out until he got his wish granted when the Sixers traded him to the Nets in February. He still didn’t play for even the Nets but gave a reason that his back was hurt.

Kevin would’ve eaten players like those alive on the court, and a former Wizards star who has played a lot against KG of the Timberwolves, as well as the Celtics, will tell you exactly how and why.

As outrageously nonsensical as most of the recent claims have been, much like his career, Arenas is pretty right about this. None among Garnett, Kobe Bryant, or Michael Jordan would forget to feed off of you if you had any kind of known weakness.

And Gary Payton’s back-and-forth story with Lamar Odom involving his mother’s death further explains that the league is not even half as tough as it used to be. Not game-wise, and not mental health-wise, for sure.

