“Nobody could see me but Michael Jordan & Mitch”: J.R. Rider Opens Up About His All-Star Snubs For Kobe Bryant & Other Lakers

There were a lot of underrated guards in the league in the 90s who didn’t get what they deserved for some or the other already established superstar. But Isaiah Rider, who believed only Michael Jordan and Mitch Richmond had the answer to his game at his peak, recently said a young Kobe Bryant and a couple of other Lakers took his All-Star selections.

More famous by ‘J.R.’ Rider the Minnesota Timberwolves guard came into the NBA in 1993 as the 5th pick. It didn’t take much for him to deliver on the biggest stages of all and the league full of stars.

He averaged close to 17 points in the first season and over 20 in the second and continued averaging over 19 over the coming years. However, he didn’t get into 1 All-Star team. And the 51-year-old thinks it was conspicuous in some way, shape, or form.

“Nobody in the league for about 5-6 years could see me but Michael Jordan, Mitch”: J.R. Rider

In a recent episode of KG Certified, the 2001 NBA champ joined his former teammate and Wolves legend Kevin Garnett and elaborated on his career and the brotherly relationship the two had since the Big Ticket arrived in 1995.

They came upon the subject of how J.R. never made it to the All-Star team despite being one of the best guards in the league for more than a year. And Rider, who seemed emotional, said it was totally on the NBA to pick the likes of Kobe Bryant, Nick Van Exel, and Eddie Jones ahead of him.

JR Rider on never being named an All-Star @shobasketball “Oh, The league is not acknowledging me. I’m going to kill every MFing 2-guard in front of me…Nobody in the league for about 5-6 years could see me but Mike, Mitch & that’s it.”pic.twitter.com/R6p1Bf9gRR — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 27, 2023

The truth about big market bias in Sports

J. R. averaged 19.7 points per game in the 1997-98 season having averaged 19+ two seasons before it as well. None among the SGs Kobe, Nick, or Eddie had done it even once in their career. Still, they got the nod over him multiple times.

The reason? They all played in LA, while Rider played in Minnesota. The players in the small market teams unless they were ridiculously great were often looked over for even less good players playing in franchises like the Lakers and the Celtics.

That’s sad, but it’s still a reality, not just in basketball, but any major sport in general.

