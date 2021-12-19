“Way to put in work Deron Williams!”: Kevin Durant gives props to the former Nets star after victory over Frank Gore in boxing debut

Kevin Durant gives Deron Williams his flowers for beating Frank Gore in the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard.

Kevin Durant has already established himself as a Brooklyn Nets legend in merely his second season playing for the franchise. Though he hasn’t won the team any accolades, he dragged them out of obscurity and immediately catapulted them from fringe Playoff contenders to legitimate title contenders.

Deron Williams is another player who was quite the star for the New Jersey Nets/ Brooklyn Nets during his playing days. Though he did experience his decline from stardom in Brooklyn, he did also experience some of his best seasons there.

Given that BKN fans, for the most part, are appreciative of Deron’s time there, it makes sense as to why Kevin Durant shouted him out on Twitter following his boxing bout against former NFL running back, Frank Gore, in the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard.

Kevin Durant shows love to Deron Williams.

It was clear from the get-go that Deron Williams had quite the advantage over Gore due to his superior length and height. Though Gore is a bit stockier than the former Nets point guard, Williams surprisingly packed a bigger punch than him as well.

The 37-year-old retired NBA star won the bout via split decision as one of the judges gave Frank Gore the edge over Williams. The final score cards from two judges were 40-35 and 38-37 in favor of Deron while the 3rd judge gave Gore the edge with a 38-37 scorecard.

Kevin Durant seems to have been impressed by how Deron Williams performed against Gore as he took to Twitter to say, “Way to put in work DWill.”

Way to put in work DWill… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2021

It’s unclear if Williams and KD share a personal relationship or not but it’s nice seeing a current Brooklyn Net show love to a former one.