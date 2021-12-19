“Stephen Curry, I have one request honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson on the Warriors superstar surpassing him on the all-time scoring list

Former Phoenix Suns player and analyst Eddie A Johnson requests Stephen Curry to honor him by shooting from mid-range and not a 3-pointer when the Warriors MVP passes him on the all-time scoring list.

Stephen Curry is having one of his best seasons in his 13th year in the league. The Golden State Warriors are the no. one seed in the NBA, with Curry being one of the favorites to win the MVP. The reigning scoring champion recently surpassed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

The Warriors superstar, who currently ranks 59th on the all-time scoring list, is 13-points away from surpassing Eddie A Johnson on the list, gaining the 58th rank. The Suns veteran averaged 16 PPG in his career, shooting 47.2% from the field.

Recently, Johnson tweeted about Curry surpassing him on the list. The former MIP requested the Warriors point guard to honor him by shooting from mid-range and not a 3-pointer. Johnson added how Curry almost defeated him in the driveway when the latter was in his pre-teens.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors superstar adheres to the request of Johnson. However, the Suns analyst will have to wait for some time, as Curry is rested for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Eddie A Johnson makes an appeal to Stephen Curry.

Curry is having one of the greatest seasons of his career currently. The three-time champion is currently averaging 27.0 PPG, 6.1 APG, 5.5 RPG, and 1.6 SPG on nearly 40% shooting from beyond the arc. The seven-time All-Star is averaging a staggering 13.5 attempts from the 3-point line.

After becoming the 3-point king of the NBA, Curry is set to surpass Suns veteran Johnson on the all-time scoring list. The veteran small forward tweeted about the same, requesting the Curry to honor him by shooting from mid-range.

One of my favorite players ever and the kid @StephenCurry30 that almost beat me in his driveway as a pre-teen is 13 points away from moving ahead of me on all-time scoring list. I have one request? Honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3. @warriors Thank You! #StephCurry pic.twitter.com/o5u88yQ5EG — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 18, 2021

Johnson finished his career with 19,202 points, while Curry currently stands at 19,189. Thus it’s a matter of time before the two-time scoring champion dethrones Eddie Johnson on the list.

In all probability, Curry will finish off his career as an all-time top 20 scorer. The Warriors point guard is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who revolutionized the game of basketball.