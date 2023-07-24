“We All Know What Shampoo Shaq Uses”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses Popular Meme to Laugh at Himself, Years After ‘Hairline Bet’ with Dwyane Wade

Shaquille O’Neal has turned himself into an ace comedian over the years, mostly through roasting his NBA on TNT colleague and dear friend, Charles Barkley, on live television. However, Shaq has shown in the past that he can poke at himself as well, alongside roasting others. For instance, he didn’t hesitate to oblige after Dwyane Wade asked him to grow out his hairline for losing a bet in 2020. Shaq’s ridiculous hairline became a meme overnight, but the four-time NBA Champion laughed it all off. Years after that hairline debacle, the Lakers legend has once again meme-baited his fans at the expense of himself.

The receding hairline of NBA players is often the topic of discussion on NBA on TNT, a tradition that started with scrutinizing the placement of LeBron James’ headband back in the day. Despite all four panelists of the TNT show being bald, they show no qualms roasting players who try to hide their receding hairlines or bald spots. Therefore, D-Wade decided to get back at Shaq during his NBA on TNT stint, by asking him to grow out his hairline, after the big man lost a bet on a Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat contest.

Shaquille O’Neal photoshops himself to a popular meme to reveal his shampoo

Ed Brown from the hit TLC reality TV show 90 Day Fiance, popularly known as Big Ed, has been the subject of a lot of memes across the Internet. Shaquille O’Neal recently decided to hijack the trope by posting a photo on Instagram of his face photoshopped in Big Ed’s body.

In the hilarious image, Shaq could be seen standing next to Big Ed’s ‘fiance’ Liz Woods. The Big Man’s face in the 4’11 body of Ed Brown looked ridiculous in the picture. Shaq wrote in the caption of the image, “WE ALL KNOW WHAT SHAMPOO SHAQ USES…”, joking about his baldness.

However, one fan didn’t seem to get the joke. In response to his ‘Explain?’, the Big Aristotle further added, “head and shoulders duhhhh.” The comment is intended to poke fun at Big Ed, who doesn’t have a distinctly visible neck because of a medical condition called KFS-Klippel-Feil syndrome, a kind of a bone disorder. Therefore, only his head and shoulders are discernible to fans, pretty much like the name of the popular shampoo brand.

While it may not be politically correct to poke fun at people’s physical appearances, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley usually do not hold back when it comes to roasting NBA players. They recently roasted Boston Celtics star Derrick White’s receding hairline, comparing him to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The two Hall-of-Famers ended up urging White to let it go and shave off his hair completely.