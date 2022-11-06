Shaunie O’Neal, Who Could’ve ‘Robbed’ Shaquille O’Neal of $200 Million, Loved Establishing New Husband’s Relationship With Her 5 Kids

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal met each other after the former made his way to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996. After a few years of dating in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the two decided to tie the knot in Beverley Hills in 2002.

They would however, face an inordinate amount of issues throughout their 7 year marriage. Shaq has since taken the blame upon himself for them having had a failed marriage, claiming his extramarital ways led to them breaking up. He went to describe his life as perfect but due to ‘too many options’, he threw it all away.

After filing for divorce in 2007, they would reconcile but eventually split for good in 2009. Luckily for Shaq, he saved hundreds of millions in his divorce by not having gotten divorced in California. If he had done so, he would’ve lost half of his net worth to Shaunie, which could’ve amounted to as much as $100 million.

Shaunie O’Neal has since remarried and loves how her husband interacts with her kids

Shaunie O’Neal has 5 children in total, 4 of whom were with Shaquille O’Neal. Myles B O’Neal is her 5th child who she had in a previous relationship.

Since divorcing Shaq, Shaunie has found love once again in the form of Keion Henderson. They would get engaged late last year after 2 years of dating and tie the knot officially in May of this year.

When talking about how Keion is with her 5 kids, Shaunie couldn’t be more elated. She says they all love him and that they even talk to him frequently over texts both individually and over a collective group text. “The connection warms my heart. It’s a package deal with five kids, so it was just perfect.”

Who has Shaquille O’Neal dated since divorcing Shaunie O’Neal?

Shaq has been with a slew of women throughout his life, both prior, during, and after having been married. Perhaps his most recognizable relationship outside of his marriage with Shaunie was with model, Laticia Rolle, who he dated for 4 years.

Other women who he’s been with in the 2010s is Nicole Alexander and Dominica Westling (who he had an affair with while still being married).

