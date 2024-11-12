‘We All Know Who Joel Embiid’s Father Is’: Al Horford’s Sister Goes at 76ers Fan

Boston Celtics star Al Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, got into a war of words with a Philadelphia 76ers fan on X today. Yes, with another Sixers fan. And yes, once again.

This was in response to a mean comment on Anna’s post that featured her nephew. Big Al’s sister snapped back at the fan, who goes by the name ‘Joel Embiid Truther’, mentioning Joel Embiid in the exchange as well.

Anna had posted a clip of her nephew, Ean Horford, practicing shooting threes with his father before a game. She expressed pride in how Big Al’s firstborn, who is just nine, was shooting threes with confidence on an NBA court.

However, the Embiid fan found nitpicked on a flaw, or rather a technicality, in the kid’s shooting. He pointed that Ean’s foot went over the line before releasing the ball.

The fan wrote, “Little bros foot was on the line that’s a fu**in 2.”

Such criticism, when the kid was just having a beautiful moment with his pro baller dad is uncalled for. And the use of an expletive in the comment is irksome too.

Understandably, Anna didn’t hold back while responding to the disrespectful comment: “Appropriate that you called my nephew little bro since we all know who Embiid’s father is.”

She was implying that the Celtics have always been a superior team over the 76ers (Boston holds a 270-197 record). Horford, being a Celtics star, clearly owns Embiid, Anna reminded the fan through her sarcastic remark.

Appropriate that you called my nephew little bro since we all know who Embiid’s father is. https://t.co/Ci8dcYU0wu — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 11, 2024

Horford is indeed considered the Joel Embiid stopper. He has been the primary defender against the 76ers star in their encounters.

Anna’s to-and-fro with the fan continued. The fan responded, rather distastefully: “Would you rather I have called him a stupid little fu***ng toolbag that couldn’t hit a 3?”

Anna shut down the interaction by flipping the comment by the fan onto Embiid, questioning his credentials from beyond the arc. “Not sure why you’d talk about Embiid like that when you’re supposed to be a stan account.”

Not sure why you’d talk about Embiid like that when you’re supposed to be a stan account… — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 11, 2024

Embiid had no part in this business though. He would be wondering why he was receiving so much flak for a misdemeanour by a random fan. While Anna’s retaliation is justified, dragging the Sixers star into it was uncalled for.

This isn’t the first time Anna has taken on a Philly fan. Even when her brother was in Philadelphia for a short stint in 2019, Anna never supported the Philly franchise.

During a conversation with WBUR in 2020, she said that the Philly experience was “bizarre”.

“It was just weird. It was just…it was bizarre. It was just…I don’t know. I don’t even know how to explain it. It just didn’t feel right.”

During a conversation with The Athletic in 2022, she revealed that the Horford family was hated in Philadelphia, “Philly fans hated us there. They hated us for it.”

Even when Big Al was representing the Sixers, the Horford family was glued to the Celtics. Good then that he came back to Boston in 2021, ending the family dilemma.