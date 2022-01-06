Basketball

“We all took it personal when we came out in that second half”: Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson scoring 20-points in the first quarter, borrowing a quote from the Bulls legend Michael Jordan

"We all took it personal when we came out in that second half": Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson scoring 20-points in the first quarter, borrowing a quote from the Bulls legend Michael Jordan
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Dustin Poirier sucks", "Charles Olivera you suck too" - Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier doesn't want the smoke and has rejected the fight.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We all took it personal when we came out in that second half": Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson scoring 20-points in the first quarter, borrowing a quote from the Bulls legend Michael Jordan
“We all took it personal when we came out in that second half”: Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson scoring 20-points in the first quarter, borrowing a quote from the Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson dropping 20-points in the first quarter. The…