“We Can Make a Deal”: Zion Williamson’s 360 Windmill Dunk Makes Him a Trade Prospect, Per Former Clippers Star

Zion Williamson has been among the most injury-riddled stars in the NBA since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, with this season no exception. However, the high-flying big man quickly proved that his left hamstring injury wouldn’t continue to hamper him. In his emphatic return from a 27-game absence, Williamson poked the ball away from Anthony Edwards at half-court, setting up a runway for a ferocious 360-degree, windmill slam.

While the powerful dunk is obviously a good sign for the Pelicans star’s long-term health, Lou Williams believes Zion added a little extra on the slam for a reason. The 17-year veteran explained how teams may be more inclined to trade for the Williamson after witnessing the 24-year-old’s creative throwdown. “Yeah, if you’re other teams and you see that highlight, you’re on the phone right now. ‘We can make a deal’,” Williams said while signaling a phone to his ear.

"If you're other teams and you see (Zion Williamson's 360-windmill dunk), you're on the phone right now, 'We can make a deal.'" 📲 Lou Williams is excited to see Zion playing again, but hopes it's for a new team soon 👀 📺 https://t.co/2SuCv1NQgt @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/kLuymoaGGw — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2025

Williamson has struggled to stay on the court throughout his tenure in New Orleans but has brought All-NBA level production when he does suit up. If the two-time All-Star can put together a stretch of effective, healthy games with some acrobatics thrown in, the Pelicans could begin to receive plenty of trade inquiries. Considering the team’s disastrous 7-31 record and bottom standing in the Western Conference, New Orleans may be finally willing to deal, too.

A trade of the team’s brightest star may be the best move for NOLA, who have gone on record claiming Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III as their only untouchables. The Pelicans have struggled to find a suitor for Brandon Ingram and couldn’t even give Dejounte Murray a fair run with the team before their season imploded, but Zion’s immense value is apparent. A team willing to gamble on Williamson’s longevity would undoubtedly pay a pretty penny for the sixth-year star, who has still only scratched the surface of what he can become.

Three potential destinations for Zion Williamson

Most any team would welcome Williamson’s unmatched athleticism and solid interior presence. But most franchises don’t have enough assets to convince the Pelicans, while even fewer can handle the rest of his five-year, 197.2M contract. There are some viable suitors, though.

Williamson would be a dream fit for the Golden State Warriors as Steph Curry’s pick-and-roll partner. The team can match Zion’s salary with a package built around Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, although it would also cost them at least one future first-round pick.

If the San Antonio Spurs are serious about finding Victor Wembanyama a star running mate, Williamson could be a timeline-appropriate fit next to Wemby. The team could package Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan to give the Spurs the most dominant frontcourt.

Only time will tell if the Pelicans will pull the plug on their current core, but given the team’s current state, it may be time to wave the white flag and kick off a rebuild.