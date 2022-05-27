“We can’t hear you”: Trae Young mocks New York fans after they start ‘f*ck Trae Young’ chants at an MLB game at the Yankee Stadium

The crowd at the Yankee Stadium erupted with ‘f*ck Trae Young’ chants during the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles clash.

It’s been more than a year now since Trae Young single-handedly uprooted the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. The shifty guard put up a solid 29.2/2.8/9.2 in the series and led the Hawks to knock out Julius Randle’s Knicks from the postseason. Defeating Tom Thibodeau’s boys in 5 games, Young had a rather chirpy series with the New York, thriving on the role as a villain.

To date, any New York supporter still gets PTSD of a 22-year-old undersized boy knocking their team out of the playoffs. And how do they decide to cope with it? By screaming “f*ck Trae Young” chant whenever possible.

Recently, fans at the Yankee Stadium erupted with the famous New York chant as their Yankees took on the Baltimore Orioles.

Have a look at the clip.

Fuck Trae Young chants at the Yankees game pic.twitter.com/LHov23E2x2 — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) May 26, 2022

The Hawks star trolls Yankees fans for screaming “f*ck Trae Young”

In no time, this clip went viral. It even reached the Hawks guard, who decided to troll the Yankee supporters.

NBA Twitter also reacted to the video.

trae young did some irreversible psychological damage to that city — Jaden Tiller (@jaden_tiller) May 26, 2022

Yall have some of the most expensive real estate in the world in NYC, and you’re letting @TheTraeYoung live there for free — Jæk (@JaakeNBaake) May 26, 2022

He lives totally rent free 😂 — Deep to Right (@deeptoright) May 26, 2022

It seems as if the 2-time All-Star feeds off the crowd’s hate. In the 3 games he’s played against the Knicks this 2021-2022 season, Young has averaged a staggering 35.7 points, 6.7 assists, and, 2.7 rebounds.