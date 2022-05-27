“We can’t hear you”: Trae Young mocks New York fans after they start ‘f*ck Trae Young’ chants at an MLB game at the Yankee Stadium

The crowd at the Yankee Stadium erupted with ‘f*ck Trae Young’ chants during the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles clash.
It’s been more than a year now since Trae Young single-handedly uprooted the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. The shifty guard put up a solid 29.2/2.8/9.2 in the series and led the Hawks to knock out Julius Randle’s Knicks from the postseason. Defeating Tom Thibodeau’s boys in 5 games, Young had a rather chirpy series with the New York, thriving on the role as a villain.
To date, any New York supporter still gets PTSD of a 22-year-old undersized boy knocking their team out of the playoffs. And how do they decide to cope with it? By screaming “f*ck Trae Young” chant whenever possible.
Also Read: Trae Young responds to being named All-NBA Third Team despite leading the league in total points & assists
Recently, fans at the Yankee Stadium erupted with the famous New York chant as their Yankees took on the Baltimore Orioles.
Have a look at the clip.
Fuck Trae Young chants at the Yankees game pic.twitter.com/LHov23E2x2
— JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) May 26, 2022
The Hawks star trolls Yankees fans for screaming “f*ck Trae Young”
In no time, this clip went viral. It even reached the Hawks guard, who decided to troll the Yankee supporters.
😂~”we can’t hear you” https://t.co/TkoxCWDuvD
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 26, 2022
NBA Twitter also reacted to the video.
trae young did some irreversible psychological damage to that city
— Jaden Tiller (@jaden_tiller) May 26, 2022
King of NY pic.twitter.com/bbZMfbCODM
— JGoldy03 (@JustinRGold03) May 26, 2022
Yall have some of the most expensive real estate in the world in NYC, and you’re letting @TheTraeYoung live there for free
— Jæk (@JaakeNBaake) May 26, 2022
He lives totally rent free 😂
— Deep to Right (@deeptoright) May 26, 2022
Also Read: Trae Young addresses living rent-free in heads of Knicks fans
It seems as if the 2-time All-Star feeds off the crowd’s hate. In the 3 games he’s played against the Knicks this 2021-2022 season, Young has averaged a staggering 35.7 points, 6.7 assists, and, 2.7 rebounds.