“We didn’t deserve to win this game”: Kevin Durant says the Nets hoped for an easy win over the depleted Clippers and that’s what cost them the game

The Brooklyn Nets lose yet another game but this time to extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Durant explains their mindset prior to the game.

In addition to the game, Brooklyn Nets lost the #1 seed as well last night in the embarrassing loss to the Clippers. Although they were severely affected by the Covid outbreak, they seem to be losing more after regaining their entire roster. The Thursday night loss to Joel Embiid and the Sixers was still justified.

But to Clippers, who had half of their starting lineup sidelined, is just unacceptable. James Harden defeated them earlier this week without KD. The Clippers must’ve enjoyed this win a little too much after being blown out last time.

Kevin Durant says Brooklyn’s mindset prior to the game is to be blamed for the loss

Although Brooklyn Nets had the lead until the final few minutes, the Clippers did a great job in staying close by. In the fourth, they went bonkers outscoring the Nets by 11. With just two minutes left in the final quarter, LA tied the game. And the Nets failed to come back after that.

James Harden ended the night with yet another 30-point triple-double but his performance in the fourth is part of the reason why Brooklyn lost. A lot of missed shots and a couple of bad turnovers gave Clippers the momentum they needed.

“We didn’t deserve to win this game. We came in here with a fucked up attitude to start, thinking we was just gonna walk into a W.” Kevin Durant on loss to shorthanded Clippers. pic.twitter.com/le2zGhrYnL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 2, 2022

After the game, Kevin Durant reflected on the loss and the Nets’ mentality facing a shorthanded team. “We just relaxed too much. We missed a layup, turned the ball over and they got a foul, fast break, we gave up 3s.”

He went on to say that Brooklyn Nets did not deserve to win this game after listing out everything that went wrong. They have testing times ahead with Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls packed into a single week. Their losses have mainly been at the hands of top-seeded teams and this is their chance to change that narrative.

