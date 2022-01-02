“If you don’t like watching Stephen Curry play, you probably don’t like watching basketball”: Nikola Jokic dishes huge compliments to the GSW MVP while naming him the “most impressive player” in the NBA

In an interview, Nikola Jokic speaks about the genius of 2-time MVP Stephen Curry and how the GSW leader would be the one player he would pay money to watch.

13 years into his career and Stephen Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen. What the Warriors MVP has managed to do with the rock and the usage of the three-point line, is beyond impressive. Over the course of his eminent career, the 2-time MVP has completely redefined the way modern basketball is played.

Creating history and breaking records is something Chef Curry has been doing on a nightly basis, throughout his career. However, this past month The Baby-Faced Assassin just achieved the most esteemed 3-point record possible. The 7-time All-Star surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) for the all-time 3-point record. And during the Jazz-Warriors battle, Curry became the first player ever to knock down at least 1 3-pointer in 158 consecutive games.

Even the most elite defenders in the league have huge difficulty in guarding SC30. His jaw-dropping three-pointer and wizardry on the court, leaving his opponents marveled. Nikola Jokic is just one of the numerous stars in the association to look up to Steph.

“For sure Stephen Curry is the most impressive player in the league”: Nikola Jokic

On a recent interview appearance, Jokic dished out huge compliments for the Baby-Faced Assassin.

Q: “Who, in your opinion, is the most impressive player in the league. If you were to pay to watch someone, who would you choose?”

Jokic: “For sure it’s Steph Curry. I say that to pretty much everyone, if you don’t like watching him play, you probably don’t like watching basketball as a sport altogether. He plays in such a lucid way I sometimes catch myself thinking- “Look at what this guy is doing”, but my god his shots just keep falling. He pulls up from such distances I feel like my shots wouldn’t even reach from that far away. Also, Durant, I feel like he’s the best offensive player in the league currently, you can’t really guard him. There are no players in the league who can guard him.”

Every time Curry laces up against the Serbian MVP, he seems to be playing on a different level altogether. In the 18 times they matched up during their careers, Chef Curry has put up 26.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds, and has a winning 12-6 record.

This season, Curry and Jokic, yet again, are two of the frontrunners for the MVP honors. The Warriors guard is averaging 27.7 points, 6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game with the best record in the league. While, Jokic has 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists so far this season.