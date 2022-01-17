“Laker Nation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!”: LeBron James dishes out a sincere apology to fans as LAL continue to struggle in search of wins

Having lost 3 consecutive games now, the Los Angeles Lakers are now a below .500 team. In a heartfelt tweet, LeBron James apologizes and promises to be better.

After a failure of a season in the 2020-2021 campaign, a team rebuild for the Los Angeles Lakers was inevitable. And in an eventful offseason, the front office managed to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis quite a lot of help to win their 2nd championship in three years. Apart from signing superstar Russell Westbrook, Rob Pelinka’s and co. were successful in acquiring some of the biggest names in the sport – Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, among many other role players.

Entering the campaign, the Lakers were strong favourites to be a legit title contender. A few analysts were so confident in this LeBron-led LAL team, that they even thought this team could end up winning 70+ games in the 82-game season.

Much to everyone’s surprise, this LA-based team is currently nowhere close to being the deadly squad they were projected to be. Despite The King’s MVP-level performance on a nightly basis, the 2020 champs have been struggling to grab wins.

LeBron James apologises for the Lakers’ recent 3-game losing skid

With Anthony Davis out with injuries, Russ was expected to step up and be the 2nd superstar to LBJ. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. LAL has clearly struggled against the top-10 teams in their respective conference, with an inexcusable 6-15 record.

After going undefeated for 4 straight games between 31st December 2021 and 7th January 2022, LAL has lost back-to-back-to-back games, suffering an 8-point loss against the Grizzlies, a 7-point loss against the Kings, and a 27-point blowout against the Nuggets.

Amid a 3-game losing streak, LeBron James took it to Twitter to apologise to his fans and even promised everyone that his team will do better.

#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better! 👑💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2022

Bron has been doing everything he can to help the team. Playing his 19th year, James has been putting up a sensational 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Despite his heroics, the Lakers are placed 7th in the West with a subpar 21-22 record. If this is the way the 2nd half of LAL’s season will go about, it won’t be surprising to see them fight in the play-in tournament.