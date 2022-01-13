“We got an a** whooping”: Zach LaVine reflects on the blowout loss against the Nets and potentially facing the Big 3 in the post-season

Bulls guard Zach LaVine reflects on the loss against the Brooklyn Nets and how they could potentially face Kevin Durant and co in the playoffs.

In a highly anticipated matchup between the first 2 seeds of the eastern conference, the Nets dominated the Bulls, defeating them 138-112. The match went back and forth till Kevin Durant went MVP mode in the third quarter, scoring 17-points from where the Bulls never recovered.

It was only the second time in the season that the Nets had their Big 3 present in full strength. KD had 27-points, 9-assists, and was 7-for-10 from the field. On the other hand, James Harden had a 25-point double-double that included a season-high 16-assists. Kyrie Irving was playing his 3rd game of the season.

The Nets outscored the Bulls 39-19 in the third quarter. Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who had 22-points and 6-assists, described the loss against the Nets as an “a** whooping”. The former All-Star spoke about how facing the Nets Big 3 is something they can’t avoid, having a 2-1 lead in the season series against them.

LaVine responds to the blowout loss against the Nets and potentially facing the Big 3 in the post-season.

Zach LaVine gives his take on Nets and its Big 3.

The Bulls have surprised everyone with their performances this season. Bulls Forward DeMar DeRozan has not only made a case for the All-Star this year but has also entered the MVP conversation.

Currently, the first seed in the eastern conference, the Bulls have a strong chance to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1998. However, the Nets stand as a big roadblock in their way, considering the offensive powerhouse on the team.

While talking about the blowout loss against the Nets and their Big 3, LaVine had the following to say.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to face if we’re going to go where we need to. We got the (season series) on them right now. We’re not going to be able to play them again until later on, hopefully. And then we’ll see what’s up.”

The 27-year old had the following reply on getting routed by the Nets.

“We got an a** whooping.”

Unfortunately, the Bulls had to deal with injury woes with only 36 seconds into the game, with Derrick Jones Jr. suffering a knee injury. Point guard Alex Caruso missed his 10th straight game currently in the league’s COVID protocols.

The Bulls vs. Nets would be the ideal eastern conference finals, considering their impressive performances this season.