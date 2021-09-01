“We gotta get Cinco de Mayo in before Trumpet man puts his wall up”: When Charles Barkley roasted Donald Trump for his idea of building a wall on the Mexico border

Charles Barkley roasted Donald Trump while attempting to display his proficiency in Spanish.

Barkley has always been able to put his views across in a hilarious, but slightly inappropriate fashion. However, a ton of NBA players were quite up front with their feelings about USA’s 45th president.

Trump polarized an entire country in hitherto unseen fashion, with the rif between supporters of both parties growing ever wider. His controversial remarks and policy decisions invited criticism even from previously apolitical public figures.

Charles Barkley roasts Donald Trump while saying he’s trying to learn Spanish

It goes without saying that Charles Barkley has a universal appeal across audiences of various demographics. Given USA’s relations with Mexico and the presence of a Hispanic community, he obviously likes the idea of learning Spanish.

But like many of us, the Chuckster is unable to keep many of his promises. He was reminded of his repeated promises to learn Spanish by Ernie Johnson in a studio appearance during the 2015-16 NBA season.

He responded with a quick-witted jibe at Trump, who’d been declared the Republican presidential nominee at the time:

“I’m glad that tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo. We gotta get it in before Trumpet man puts the wall up!”

Barkley went on to promise, once again, that he’d do his best to learn Spanish. However, Ernie wouldn’t let him go without checking his progress on the language.

The Inside crew put together a quiz of sorts, enquiring Barkley the English equivalent of various Spanish words and phrases. Barkley’s guesses weren’t really much better than a 5th grader with no Spanish knowledge. He did, however, manage to get the English equivalent of churros correct (Hint: the answer starts with a C).