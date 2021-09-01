“Get Ben Simmons and we become contenders to win the championship!”: Patrick Beverley makes a shocking hot take amid rumors about the 76ers star potentially landing up with the Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley publicly reveals he thinks that the Minnesota Timberwolves can be title contenders if they can acquire Ben Simmons

You don’t need us to tell you how things have been so far when it comes to the Ben Simmons saga.

After his infamous playoff performances, first, it was clear that the 76ers didn’t want him. Then sources said it was clear that the player wanted out as well. And now, while there is no doubt that both parties want to part ways, the franchise has struggled to strike a deal with anyone just yet.

Initially, it seemed like most teams in the league were vying for the Australian’s signature. However, as time passed only the Raptors and the Timberwolves were reportedly left as contenders. And with league insiders now saying that Toronto has backed out as well, it’s looking likely that the star will end up in Minnesota. And it seems that one Mr. Patrick Beverley is absolutely loving it.

Patrick Beverley announces on Twitter that adding Ben Simmons to the current Timberwolves roster would get you a contending team

We love Patrick Beverley, we really do. But can someone please check if he has had any recent meet-ups with JR Smith recently?

Frankly, we’d understand if you didn’t believe what we’re telling you. But we have all the proof you need, just take a look at the tweet below.

Yep. He really said that.

Now, we’re not saying this wouldn’t be a good team. Au Contraire, we actually think the Timberwolves would become a competitive franchise if this deal does happen.

However, we’d say let’s see the team make the postseason first before the term ‘contender’ is thrown around.

