Basketball

“We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want the season to be”: Julius Randle gives his honest take amid the Knicks’ slump, criticizing their defense

“We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want the season to be”: Julius Randle gives his honest take amid the Knicks’ slump, criticizing their defense
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Nikola Jokic is having a great season but isn’t winning games”: Kenny Smith reasons why Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul are MVP favorites over the Nuggets superstar
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want the season to be”: Julius Randle gives his honest take amid the Knicks’ slump, criticizing their defense
“We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want the season to be”: Julius Randle gives his honest take amid the Knicks’ slump, criticizing their defense

After losing their 3rd straight game on Saturday night, Julius Randle gave his honest opinions…