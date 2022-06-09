“We not worried about Kawhi Leonard and the St**ppers!”: Ice Cube speaks on Lakers’ future, and their losing battle vs the Klaw and Paul George led Clippers

If there is anyone who can keep Stephen A. Smith quiet while having a conversation, it is a Los Angeles-based Rapper called Ice Cube.

When asked about the Lakers and their performances this season, rapper and actor Ice Cube spoke frankly and straight from the heart. As a league founder, he knows the hardships of building a league and running it successfully for five seasons. He told the viewers of ‘First Take’ that he did not have fun watching the Lakers play, but he also said the tough times wouldn’t last.

He said the Lakers were going to be alright under the new coach and would be back at the top sooner than later. When asked about the Clippers, he called them a derogatory word, to which he did not bat an eye. With those beady eyes and a goatee, he was so sure that the noisy neighbor’s Clippers would not account for much, ever.

This may be the first time in a while, that Stephen A. Smith has let his guest for so long without him interfering. With Ice Cube on the call, it looks like finally met his match. He was polished, suave, and understood boundaries. The man is known to be one of the loudest guys in the studio. So loud neighbors do not need to see him, they can hear him over all that traffic.

You can make a man walk to the river, but cannot make him drink. Same with Cube, he will never choose the Celtics to win any series.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a place in the heart of the West Coast – not just regular people but rap artists too

West Coast rappers and Los Angeles Lakers – a love story that goes back decades. O’Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube is one such high profile name born and brought up in California. He grew up watching the show-time Lakers and Magic Johnson while being born in the era of the 1971-72 Lakers dynasty.

With that kind of an influence over him, Ice Cube always made sure he watched Los Angeles Lakers games whenever he could. he was there for the highs and was also there for the lows – a true fan. He, Snoop Dogg, and Jack Nicholson are three big names everyone remembers sitting courtside during most home games.

Since starting the Big 3, Cube has been frequenting the Crypto.com arena at a much more leisurely pace. But he still makes sure he catches them on TV and extends his support any way he can. When asked about “who will win the finals” his answer should surprise no Lakers fan. He didn’t just want the Golden State to make a comeback and win – he wanted the Celtics to lose.

A true purple and gold supporter cannot watch Banner number 18 to be green and silver – it’s like watching Slytherin win the house cup at the end of the year *shudder*!

