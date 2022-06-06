“Russell Westbrook, why the number 0? Because that’s what your IQ is”: Kevin Hart has a hilarious conversation with the now Los Angeles Lakers star in ‘Cold as B*lls”

Russell Westbrook is one of the most high-profile names wearing the number 0 – he has a great story behind it.

Kevin Hart starting the show “Cold as B*lls” is one of the best things to happen to sports interviews. It shows the athletes in a relaxed light, and are under no pressure to say things they may not want to say. Russell Westbrook on the show was a completely different guy compared to the one we see on TV.

On the show, he was a relaxed, fun guy who was genuinely happy to be there with Kevin. He had good banter going on, was charming, and answered questions with great wit. One question that particularly made Russ crack up was “Why 0?” He went on to add it was because his IQ was exactly that!

Brodie laughed it off and said he liked the number 4 better. He liked it because of his family. His parents, brother, and himself. He has worn the number 0 in all but 1 season in the NBA when he played with the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most hated athletes in the NBA – he is one of the best guys outside the court with great stories to tell

“I decided to wear the number zero when I entered college because it represented a new beginning, a fresh start,” Russ said in an interview with Sporting News. He wanted to feel great about the journey he was about to embark on, and that he did. Multiple records, MVP seasons, and Top 50 in the three main categories are just some of the things in his record book.

Teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis caused a meltdown last off-season, but they came woefully short. If they manage to stay fit, there is little doubt they could make things work. Only time will tell if the LA native gets to play one more season in purple and gold.

There is only one thing left for Brodie to win – a championship. Not many ever get to win a ring in their entire careers, and Russ deserves one. When players like Brian Scalabrine and Kendrick Perkins have a ring (no disrespect to either of them), Russell Westbrook should have one too.

