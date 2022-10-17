“We Sensed Fear In Detroit’s Eyes”: Michael Jordan Once Opened Up About How Dennis Rodman and Co Couldn’t ‘Rattle’ Them

Michael Jordan would go on to reveal that him and his Chicago Bulls could see fear in the Detroit Pistons’ eyes in 1991

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls made the Playoffs 6 years in a row and lost before reaching the NBA Finals all six times from 1985 to 1990. After losing in the first round to the likes of Sidney Moncrief and Larry Bird, they would go on to face the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons in 4 consecutive postseason series.

The Pistons reigned supreme each and every time, beating them in 1988, ‘89, and ‘90. They would eventually win the championship twice to close out the 1980s and usher in the 1990s. The 7-game series loss against the Pistons was especially disheartening but instead of burying themselves in grief, they got back into the gym that summer instead of going on vacation.

The Bulls entered the 1991 season with a vengeance and it’s safe to say, they were ready to get over the Detroit hump once and for all.

Michael Jordan on how he sensed fear in Detroit’s eyes in 1991

In an interview with Playboy in 1992, Michael Jordan was asked, “Could you sense fear in their [Detroit’s] eyes?” in response, the eventual 6x NBA champion said:

“Yeah. They could not rattle us. They tried everything to rattle our confidence.”

He would then go on to explain how it was in that 1991 Eastern Conference Finals that the Bulls decided to give the Pistons a taste of their own medicine. Jordan, who grew tired of Rodman’s physicality, routinely had him screened by Pippen while also talking trash back to him.

The Bulls would go on to sweep the Pistons that series, opening up a near decade long dominant run across the NBA, winning 6 championships in 8 tires (Jordan retired in 1994 and lost to the Magic in 1995).

Michael Jordan and the Pistons despise each other to this day

During the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries, it was apparent that there was still a ton of bad blood between the two squads. It’s understandable as to why. Everything from the 1985 All-Star Game freeze-out to Isiah not being on the Dream Team, their feud runs deep.

Unlike Magic and Isiah who buried the hatchet a couples years ago, it’s safe to say that we will never see that happen between any of those Bulls and Pistons.

