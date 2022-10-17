“Michael Jordan Scored More Than Half of his Team’s Points in His Last Game as a Bull”: MJ’s 45 points in 1998 NBA Finals Saved Him From His First-ever Game 7

‘The Last Shot’ wasn’t the only highlight of Michael Jordan in his Final game for the Chicago Bulls

Even if the game keeps getting easier, even if we keep getting the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, “His Airness” did numerous things that could never be done again, ever.

Leave the man’s 30.1 points per game scoring average in the regular season and an unbelievable 33.4 PPG in the Playoffs which overshadows Wilt Chamberlain, and still many of his records will put more than 99% of the NBA players to shame.

His 13 years with Chicago Bulls are arguably the most successful stretch of a basketball player in the Modern NBA. Some of his game and series-clinching plays are some of the NBA’s all-time great highlights to date.

The Ultimate Highlight – Michael Jordan had 45 points of the Bulls’ 87 in his last game for the team

Most Jordan stans or even NBA fans in general, remember his “Flu Game” from the 1997 NBA Finals, “Shrug Game” from the 1992 Finals, and his “The Shot” from Game 5 of the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers which was a ‘win or go home game’.

But his Last Shot in his last ever game wearing the Chicago Bulls uniform should be the greatest shot of all, and the game probably the best of all. Credits: NBA Reddit.

Although uncharacteristically, the man had just 1 assist and 1 in the game, his 45 points that night weren’t just more than double the rest of his team’s total, those points were exactly enough to save Jordan the first Game 7 of his NBA Finals.

